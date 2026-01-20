MLB rumors: 'There's a spot' for free agent starter Framber Valdez with Phillies

The Phillies have had sort of a weird free agency period so far.

They really had no connection to any big name free agents early in the process, but over the last few weeks — between their Bo Bichette adventure and some big name signings around the National League — they appear to be feeling the heat.

There is less than a month before pitchers and catchers report to Clearwater, but the vibe is that the team wants to find something, besides bringing back J.T. Realmuto, to do to improve the roster.

Would they turn to the pitching staff now?

In theory it would be surprising for Philadelphia to spend on a bonafide top of the rotation starter after letting Ranger Suárez walk (to the Red Sox) last week. But an MLB insider, Jon Morosi, recently said that the Phillies aren't necessarily out on the top available starter remaining, Framber Valdez:

"We have not heard a ton about the team that Ranger Suárez left as being a possible landing spot for Framber Valdez," Morosi said on MLB Network, "but when you look at the Phillies' depth chart for pitching, there's a spot there where you can see a veteran sliding in, so let's not close the door on the possibility of Framber to the Phillies quite yet."

Valdez, 32, has been a staple of the Astros' contending pitching rotation for eight years — Phillies fans surely remember him from his to World Series starts, both wins, in 2022. He's an innings-eater with a career 3.36 ERA and has been in the running for a Cy Young award four times.

Do the Phillies need him?

Well, the only sure things right now in the rotation are Cris Sánchez and Jesús Luzardo. Zack Wheeler's return from offseason surgery leaves some questions. Aaron Nola's bounceback from a very bad 2025 leaves some more. Will top prospect Andrew Painter earn the fifth starter spot? Will Taijuan Walker wind up in the five spot?

Valdez would add some stability, though it's possible that signing him would completely block Painter for a large chunk of the season, if Wheeler is healthy to start the year. He's also a lefty, like Suárez, and the Phillies have made it clear they're content with Luzardo and Sánchez being their rotation southpaws.

After earning $18 million last season, the market value for Valdez could be closer to the $26 million Suárez got from Boston, if not more. The Astros also tagged Valdez with a qualifying offer — meaning the Phillies would lose (even more) draft picks if they sign him.

It doesn't really seem to make sense when you break it down. But he would, without a doubt, make the Phillies' rotation better.

We'll see if the Phillies have any interest in making more of a splash with Valdez, or Cody Bellinger, as February and spring training quickly approach.

