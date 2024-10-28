More Sports:

October 28, 2024

Phillies stay or go results

A look at the results of your fan vote as to which Phillies players should return for 2025.

By Evan Macy
The Phillies have a whole lot to play for in September.

The fans don't have a voice in Dave Dombrowski's offseason war room. But if they did, there are some interesting sentiments floating around regarding which Phillies players from the 2024 team they want back and which they want sent packing.

Over the past few weeks we've asked our readers to let us know their thoughts on almost every Phillies player.

Phillies stay or go

The stars | The bullpen | The benchAlec Bohm | Taijuan Walker 
Bryson Stott | Brandon Marsh | Johan Rojas | Nick Castellanos | Rob Thomson


Here's a look at the percentage of fans who do NOT want the following player on the roster in 2025:

Zack Wheeler, SP — 0.6%

Bryce Harper, 1B  — 1.3%

Cris Sánchez, SP — 2.4%

Orion Kerkering, RP — 5.6%

Kyle Schwarber, DH — 6.2%

Aaron Nola, SP — 6.2%

Ranger Suárez, SP — 12.6%

Bryson Stott, 2B — 18.3%

Nick Castellanos, RF — 28.6%

J.T. Realmuto, C — 31.8%

Trea Turner, SS — 33.4%

Alec Bohm, 3B — 33.9%

Brandon Marsh, LF — 39.9%

Johan Rojas, CF — 48.5%

Rob Thomson, manager — 42.1%

Taijuan Walker, SP — 91.%

Marsh, a fan favorite in the city, was one of the more shocking results, as was Thomson, who made some very big and incorrect decisions in the NLDS that may have cost the team the season. 

We formatted our question about the Phillies bench and bullpen a little differently and will list the results here. Our readers were prompted to vote for which of the players they most want to return. Here are the percentages of that vote:

Edmundo Sosa — 24.4%
Rafael Marchán21.1%
Kody Clemens — 21%
Weston Wilson — 18.9%
Austin Hays — 5.4%
Garrett Stubbs — 3.5%
Cal Stevenson — 3.3%
Buddy Kennedy — 2.2%
Rodolfo Castro — 0.3%

Matt Strahm — 17.5%
Jeff Hoffman — 14.2%
José Alvarado – 10.8%
Spencer Turnbull — 10.7%
José Ruiz — 9.6%
Tanner Banks — 7.6%
Carlos Estévez — 5.2%
Tyler Phillips — 2.5%
Kolby Allard — 2.3%
Yunior Marte — 1.2%

The Phillies' bullpen was a strength during the regular season but was a total disaster against the Mets in October. Understandably, fans are expecting wholesale changes among the relief corps.

