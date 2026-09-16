Phillies panic meter: Split with Nationals raises reasons for worry

The Phillies needed a gem from a starter Wednesday, and they got one, as Zack Wheeler threw seven scoreless innings to lead Philly to split a short series in Washington.

Philly is fighting tooth and nail in a crowded NL Wild Card hunt and every win inches them closer to clinching — and perhaps to leapfrogging the Cubs for a home series to start their postseason run.

A frustrating 6-3 loss Tuesday preceded a bounce back 3-0 win to wrap things up. Neither game instilled a whole lot of confidence that the Phillies are ready for the postseason. Which concerns that arose at Nationals Park are legitimate, and which are not worth worrying about?

Worry: The bullpen can't get it's act together

Starter Cris Sánchez was in a bit of a jam, with back-to-back singles and a sac bunt giving the Nationals a golden opportunity with two men in scoring position in the seventh inning Tuesday. Nats' manager Blake Butera made a brilliant managerial move, countering Don Mattingly's move to righty Jonathan Bowlan, by punch hitting lefty youngster Daylen Lile. The 23-year-old blasted the first pitch he saw out of the ballpark to put D.C. up 6-3, where they'd stay. It's the fifth straight appearance that saw Bowlan cough up at least one run.

Time and time again, the Phillies bullpen falls apart when they're needed the most.

Since August 29th, the Phillies bullpen has allowed 9 home runs since the 7th inning or later.



Bowlan - 4

Duran, Orion, Banks, McFarlane & Raley - 1 each



Bowlan has allowed runs in 5 straight outings.



That's 9 home runs allowed by the bullpen in the Phillies last 16 games. — Rob from Chester, Pa (@knoxrob1) September 16, 2026

This won't due in the playoffs.

The bullpen was solid for its two innings Wednesday, with closerJhoan Duran slamming the door in the ninth.