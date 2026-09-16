Phillies panic meter: Split with Nationals raises reasons for worry

September 16, 2026
The Phillies needed a gem from a starter Wednesday, and they got one, as Zack Wheeler threw seven scoreless innings to lead Philly to split a short series in Washington.
Philly is fighting tooth and nail in a crowded NL Wild Card hunt and every win inches them closer to clinching — and perhaps to leapfrogging the Cubs for a home series to start their postseason run.
A frustrating 6-3 loss Tuesday preceded a bounce back 3-0 win to wrap things up. Neither game instilled a whole lot of confidence that the Phillies are ready for the postseason. Which concerns that arose at Nationals Park are legitimate, and which are not worth worrying about?
Starter Cris Sánchez was in a bit of a jam, with back-to-back singles and a sac bunt giving the Nationals a golden opportunity with two men in scoring position in the seventh inning Tuesday. Nats' manager Blake Butera made a brilliant managerial move, countering Don Mattingly's move to righty Jonathan Bowlan, by punch hitting lefty youngster Daylen Lile. The 23-year-old blasted the first pitch he saw out of the ballpark to put D.C. up 6-3, where they'd stay. It's the fifth straight appearance that saw Bowlan cough up at least one run.
Time and time again, the Phillies bullpen falls apart when they're needed the most.
Since August 29th, the Phillies bullpen has allowed 9 home runs since the 7th inning or later.— Rob from Chester, Pa (@knoxrob1) September 16, 2026
Bowlan - 4
Duran, Orion, Banks, McFarlane & Raley - 1 each
Bowlan has allowed runs in 5 straight outings.
That's 9 home runs allowed by the bullpen in the Phillies last 16 games.
This won't due in the playoffs.
The bullpen was solid for its two innings Wednesday, with closerJhoan Duran slamming the door in the ninth.
If you take away that seventh inning jam, the Phils ace looked fine, tossing what could have been a quality start with three runs, three hits and five strikeouts through six frames. Of course, you can't just ignore the sticky seventh. That said, there is a ton of pressure on Sánchez and the rest of the starters right now, with the bullpen so liable to surrender leads.
The team has to find some kind of groove — perhaps moving Alex McFarlane to higher leverage spots or stretching Duran over multiple innings when needed. Sánchez should be fine in the playoffs, there are many other bigger concerns.
We wrote about the injury setback yesterday, the shoulder inflammation that will end Luzardo's regular season. He spoke optimistically this week about returning in the playoffs, but what will he look like?
It'll have been more than a month since he last pitched and a rushed return could turn out worse than simply trotting Andrew Painter or Aaron Nola out there for a Game 3. The scenario that makes the most sense would be to give a healthy Luzardo the Wild Card Game 3 start, a TBA game that could be a moot point if Sánchez and Wheeler win Games 1 and 2. And perhaps having they'll have the other starters ready just in case Luzardo is shaky.
In the month of August, the Phillies had MLB's best on base percentage (.353) — and the second highest. batting average (.270). Their record reflected this patient approach, as they went 21-7. Through their first 14 games of the month of September, their 7-7 record reflected a meteoric change in their offensive approach.
Since the calendar turned, and through Tuesday night's games, they were getting on base at the 28th best clip (.290), and hitting just the 21st best (.235) of 30 teams. Perhaps the team had a meeting, or discussion, or something, because on Wednesday night the Phillies walked 13 times (a season high), complimenting their five hits in a 3-0 win to end the series. How on earth they only scored three times is another article. There are reasons to be optimistic about the offense with three series left in the regular season.
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