Phillies transfer Aaron Nola to 60-day injured list, replace Weston Wilson with Buddy Kennedy

The Phillies called up right-handed utility player Buddy Kennedy from Triple-A and optioned Weston Wilson to Lehigh Valley, the team announced on Thursday afternoon.

To clear a 40-man roster spot for Kennedy, the Phillies transferred Aaron Nola to the 60-day injured list, which rules him out through the MLB All-Star break. Nola was initially placed on the injured list with a right ankle sprain, but as that healed, he began dealing with discomfort in his side, which was later revealed to be a stress fracture in his rib.



Wilson, who missed nearly a month to begin the 2025 regular season after suffering an injury in spring training, has been platooning with Max Kepler in left field since he was activated in late April. Wilson has consistently produced against left-handed pitching in his time with the Phillies, but this season he has slashed just .194/.310/.278 in 42 plate appearances, with 34 of them coming against lefties.

Kennedy, a Millville, NJ native who is an infielder by trade, will now take his place riding a strong season in Lehigh Valley. Kennedy has slashed .283/.388/.447 for the IronPigs this season, collecting 20 extra-base hits in 61 games. Acquired in a trade from the Detroit Tigers for cash considerations last summer, Kennedy spent a few weeks with the Phillies last September. Now he could have an opportunity if he proves capable of fielding his position in left and continuing to perform against left-handed pitching.

