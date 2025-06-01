Mick Abel to rejoin Phillies' starting rotation, Taijuan Walker headed to bullpen

Mick Abel is returning to the Phillies' starting rotation on Thursday afternoon in Toronto, manager Rob Thomson told reporters in his office on Sunday morning. Meanwhile, the team is permanently moving Taijuan Walker to a bullpen role.

Abel made his major-league debut in a spot start on May 18, when the Phillies needed a replacement for Aaron Nola after the veteran right-hander was placed on the injured list. Abel threw six scoreless innings with nine strikeouts and no walks. But it had already been determined that Abel would be sent back to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after that start, and Walker rejoined the rotation after a brief, successful stint in the bullpen.

Instead of experiencing what Thomson called an "adrenaline dump" following his thrilling debut, Abel returned to Lehigh Valley and picked up where he left off, allowing one earned run in 10.2 innings pitched with 16 strikeouts across two starts. In 10 starts for the IronPigs this season, Abel has a 2.21 ERA in 57.0 innings pitched with 67 strikeouts — but his last two outings were particularly impressive to Thomson.

"A lot of times, you don't see that," Thomson said. "You see kind of an adrenaline dump when you go back down, and things kind of go hairy... But he was really good and really consistent."

How will Abel remain in the rotation? Thomson said it is not necessarily a one-start situation like it was a few weeks ago.

"It all depends on Nola — and how well Mick does," Thomson said. "But we're going to assume Mick's going to do well."

So, for the time being, the Phillies' rotation will be made up of Zack Wheeler, Cristopher Sánchez, Abel, Jesús Luzardo and Ranger Suárez. It represents the strongest unit on the team — and the hope is this shuffle will also help the team's weakest unit find its footing.

"I think [Walker has] a chance to make us a lot better out of the 'pen," Thomson said.

Interestingly, Thomson indicated Walker's role out of the bullpen will look a lot different moving forward than it did during his brief stint there earlier in the season. Walker recorded nine outs in each of his relief appearances this season, but Thomson does not plan to ask him for length moving forward.

"I want to see him in a one-inning stint and see what he can do," Thomson said, later adding that Walker, who has never occupied this sort of role before, will need some time before he is available on back-to-back days. He anticipates Walker being available on Tuesday or Wednesday after throwing 89 pitches in a losing effort as the team's starter on Friday.

Asked if he thinks the 32-year-old Walker will view this endeavor as a challenge, Thomson said "I hope so," praising Walker's professionalism and comparing him to a player the Phillies will see for the first time this season when they face the Blue Jays: Jeff Hoffman, who after failing to catch on as a starting pitcher revived his career when he turned into an All-Star reliever for the Phillies.



"Look at [Hoffman]," Thomson said. "It changed his whole life, becoming a reliever and having the success he's had. And it's probably lengthened his career out. A lot of good things can happen."



In other Phillies news, Bryce Harper remained out of the lineup on Sunday, his fifth consecutive absence due to an elbow injury. But Thomson once again reiterated on Sunday that he does not expect Harper to need to go on the injured list. He is back to swinging and throwing, and a return happen come soon for the two-time National League MVP.