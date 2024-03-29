More Sports:

March 29, 2024

Bryce Harper goes 4-for-4 with Philly sports tribute cleats

Ahead of Opening Day, the Phillies offered a glimpse at Bryce Harper's specially designed cleats that also pay tribute to the Eagles, Flyers, and Sixers.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Bryce-Harper-Spring-Training-2024-MLB.jpg Kim Klement Neitzel/USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Harper's gear is all set for the 2024 season.

Bryce Harper always seems to know the fastest way to Philly fans' hearts, and his new set of cleats that the Phillies offered a glimpse at ahead of Opening Day more than do the job.

A look at the cleats posted to the Phillies' TikTok:

A beauty of a four-for-four set right there, with tributes to each of the Phillies, Flyers, Eagles, and Sixers – plus nods to the Kelly Green and Iverson eras in the latter two's case. 

Points on the matching jacket, too. 

Harper usually goes for Phanatic-inspired cleats for Opening Day and Friday is expected to be no different, but the Phillies star first baseman told MLB.com's Todd Zolecki earlier this month that he has a number of special looks lined up for this season, including for the London Series in June, for the new City Connect uniforms that will debut in April, and a Wawa-inspired set that should pop up throughout the summer. 

And these Philly sports tribute cleats should definitely be a favorite in the rotation if and when they hit the field.

