Bryce Harper goes 4-for-4 with Philly sports tribute cleats

Bryce Harper always seems to know the fastest way to Philly fans' hearts, and his new set of cleats that the Phillies offered a glimpse at ahead of Opening Day more than do the job.

A look at the cleats posted to the Phillies' TikTok:

A beauty of a four-for-four set right there, with tributes to each of the Phillies, Flyers, Eagles, and Sixers – plus nods to the Kelly Green and Iverson eras in the latter two's case.

Points on the matching jacket, too.

Harper usually goes for Phanatic-inspired cleats for Opening Day and Friday is expected to be no different, but the Phillies star first baseman told MLB.com's Todd Zolecki earlier this month that he has a number of special looks lined up for this season, including for the London Series in June, for the new City Connect uniforms that will debut in April, and a Wawa-inspired set that should pop up throughout the summer.

And these Philly sports tribute cleats should definitely be a favorite in the rotation if and when they hit the field.

