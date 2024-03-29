Bryce Harper goes 4-for-4 with Philly sports tribute cleats

March 29, 2024
Bryce Harper always seems to know the fastest way to Philly fans' hearts, and his new set of cleats that the Phillies offered a glimpse at ahead of Opening Day more than do the job.
A look at the cleats posted to the Phillies' TikTok:
These cleats and jacket that Bryce Harper got are INSANE.
All four Philly teams logos/colors are somewhere in the cleats and jacket🔥
(📸: Phillies / TikTok) pic.twitter.com/g9L6mFHC2t
Points on the matching jacket, too.
Harper usually goes for Phanatic-inspired cleats for Opening Day and Friday is expected to be no different, but the Phillies star first baseman told MLB.com's Todd Zolecki earlier this month that he has a number of special looks lined up for this season, including for the London Series in June, for the new City Connect uniforms that will debut in April, and a Wawa-inspired set that should pop up throughout the summer.
And these Philly sports tribute cleats should definitely be a favorite in the rotation if and when they hit the field.
