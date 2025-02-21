More Sports:

February 21, 2025

Bryce Harper got a Phillie Phanatic tattoo

No one in baseball loves the Phillie Phanatic more than Bryce Harper.


By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Pictured: Bros

Pictured: Bros

Bryce Harper has always found new ways to pay tribute to the Phillie Phanatic since he arrived in Philadelphia in 2019. 

Ahead of this season, he found another, and a permanent one. 

Enlisting the help of Salt Lake City tattoo artist Hannah Matthews, Harper got the Phanatic riding his ATV inked just above his right wrist. 

Check it out:

Harper has commissioned multiple iterations of Phanatic-inspired cleats, belts, headbands, batting gloves, and even bats that he has taken onto the field over the past seven years, and was one of the first to see the Phillies' Phanatic batting practice hat before it was unveiled

The Phillies superstar first baseman loves him the Phanatic (who doesn't around here?), and now he has a mark to carry the mascot with him everywhere. 

"I'll never know why I got this opportunity of a lifetime— but I could not be more grateful to Bryce for asking me to do this [Phillie Phanatic] piece!!" Matthews wrote on Instagram.

MORE: Is Bryce Harper the best first baseman in baseball?

