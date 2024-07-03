Alec Bohm, Trea Turner, Bryce Harper named NL starters for 2024 MLB All-Star Game

Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, and Alec Bohm will all be starting infielders for the National League down in Arlington in a couple of weeks.

The AL and NL starters were revealed for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game on Wednesday night, and with the results determined by a fan vote, three Phillies will be in the NL lineup on July 16 – a first since 1982 when Mike Schmidt, Pete Rose, and Manny Trillo were each NL starters, per MLB.com's Todd Zolecki.

Harper earned his eighth All-Star nod from hitting at another MVP-level pace through the 2024 season so far. He already had an automatic bid to start at first base after topping the entire vote among any position in phase one of it. Oddly enough though, this would be the first time he'd actually play in an All-Star Game as a Phillie, so long as he can return from his minor hamstring injury in time.

Turner got his third nomination, even after missing several weeks with a hamstring strain of his own, and had enough of a backing to even beat the Dodgers' Mookie Betts in the race.

Then there's Bohm, who's had a breakout year at the plate slashing .297/.349/.484 with an NL-leading 68 runs batted in, which easily out him as the best third baseman in the NL, which in turn, led straight to his first All-Star appearance.

The pitchers and reserves for the All-Star Game will be revealed later this week on Sunday, and in another situation where several Phillies pitchers, like Ranger Suárez, Cristopher Sánchez, and Zack Wheeler have a pretty compelling case.

