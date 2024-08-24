Phillies' Ranger Suárez reinstated from IL, will start against Royals

Ranger Suárez is back and will have the start on the mound Saturday night against the Royals.



The lefthander was reinstated from the 15-day Injured List Saturday morning, the Phillies announced, and to make room for him on the roster, they optioned reliever Tyler Gilbert to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.





Suárez made his last start on July 22 against the Twins, a 7-2 Phillies defeat and his third straight losing decision, then proceeded to miss just over a month with lower-back tightness that had been lingering since before the All-Star break – which was around the time he started to cool off from an insane start to the season.

It's been a rough go for the Phillies in the month he's been out since, which didn't get any better with Friday night's shelling of Taijuan Walker in Kansas City, so they'll take any reinforcements they can get right now and hope Suárez comes back as that dominant lefty who had himself in the early Cy Young conversation.

MORE: The Phillies just can't hit when playing from behind

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports