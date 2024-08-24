Phillies' Ranger Suárez reinstated from IL, will start against Royals

August 24, 2024
Ranger Suárez is back and will have the start on the mound Saturday night against the Royals.
The lefthander was reinstated from the 15-day Injured List Saturday morning, the Phillies announced, and to make room for him on the roster, they optioned reliever Tyler Gilbert to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
Prior to tonight’s game against the Kansas City Royals, the Phillies reinstated left-handed pitcher Ranger Suárez from the 15-day IL. To make room for Suárez on the 26-man roster, left-handed pitcher Tyler Gilbert was optioned to Lehigh Valley (AAA) following last night’s game.— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 24, 2024
It's been a rough go for the Phillies in the month he's been out since, which didn't get any better with Friday night's shelling of Taijuan Walker in Kansas City, so they'll take any reinforcements they can get right now and hope Suárez comes back as that dominant lefty who had himself in the early Cy Young conversation.
MORE: The Phillies just can't hit when playing from behind
Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports