More Sports:

August 24, 2024

Phillies' Ranger Suárez reinstated from IL, will start against Royals

Suárez has missed just over a month with lower-back tightness and will hopefully provide the Phillies' rotation with some much-needed reinforcements.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Ranger-Suarez-Phillies-Rangers-5.21.24-MLB.jpg Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Ranger Suárez is back.

Ranger Suárez is back and will have the start on the mound Saturday night against the Royals.

The lefthander was reinstated from the 15-day Injured List Saturday morning, the Phillies announced, and to make room for him on the roster, they optioned reliever Tyler Gilbert to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. 

Suárez made his last start on July 22 against the Twins, a 7-2 Phillies defeat and his third straight losing decision, then proceeded to miss just over a month with lower-back tightness that had been lingering since before the All-Star break – which was around the time he started to cool off from an insane start to the season. 

It's been a rough go for the Phillies in the month he's been out since, which didn't get any better with Friday night's shelling of Taijuan Walker in Kansas City, so they'll take any reinforcements they can get right now and hope Suárez comes back as that dominant lefty who had himself in the early Cy Young conversation.

MORE: The Phillies just can't hit when playing from behind

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Ranger Suarez

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ AC WOW

10 must-dos during an AC getaway
Limited - IBEW Local 98 Rowan

IBEW Local 98, Rowan University reach unique education agreement

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Belmar police release bodycam video from arrest of surfer

Belmar Police bodycam

Sponsored

How to manage high interest rates’ impact on your home search

Purchased - a suburban neighborhood during summer

Men's Health

The components of a healthy lifestyle go beyond diet and exercise

Bicycling Philly Exercise

Music

Sabrina Carpenter unveils gory, outrageous music video for 'Taste'

Sabrina Carpenter

Sixers

Sixers offseason rewind: Doc Rivers and Daryl Morey enter in 2020 as team undergoes massive changes

Doc Rivers 8.21.24

Food & Drink

Wicked Gluten Free Expo will serve up samples of bread, pretzels and pizza next month in Oaks

Wicked Gluten Free Expo

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved