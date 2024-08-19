Phillies notes: Ranger Suárez nearing return, Braves lose Austin Riley with crucial NL East series on deck

The Phillies had Monday off in between taking four of six from the Marlins and Nationals on a six-game homestand and traveling to Atlanta for what could now be a division-defining series against the Braves.

It was a rough few weeks for the Phils coming back from the All-Star break, but luck in their favor from elsewhere kept them ahead in the NL East race, and their success in this past week – albeit against weaker opponents – is hopefully a mark that they're getting back on track.

As of Monday afternoon, their 73-51 record has them back to being the top team in the majors, and hopefully with some more reinforcements on the way as the postseason chase really starts to heat up.

Here's a check-in on a few loose beats...

Ranger's return

Ranger Suárez pitched a simulated game on Saturday and could be closing in on his return to the rotation.



The left-handed starter, who had an insane first half of the season, has been out since late July with lower-back tightness, but that was an issue that had been lingering around well before as he missed what would've been his first All-Star appearance with it in his and the club's attempt to try and rest and work through it without missing a beat in the five-day schedule.

But after he gave up seven hits and three earned runs in a losing decision to Minnesota on July 22, it was realized he was going to need more time and would have to go on the Injured List.

Suárez threw 57 pitches in the sim game and then another 20 in the bullpen, per NBC Sports Philadelphia's Brooke Destra.



The hope, manager Rob Thomson said, is that the Phillies will have Suárez back in time for the Royals series beginning this Friday in Kansas City.

The Phillies might get depth outfielder Austin Hays back for the Royals series, too, per Destra. The trade deadline acquisition has been out for the past couple of weeks with a hamstring strain, but took at-bats in Suárez's sim game and could go on a quick rehab assignment before rejoining the club.

Send your best

A look at the Phillies' probable starters for this week's series in Altlanta will make it clear how seriously they're taking this one.

Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, and then (likely) Cristopher Sánchez – fresh off a one-run, two-hit complete game over the Nationals – are expected to go for a three-game set that could stand to put an irrecoverable dent in the division race, especially because...

Austin Riley is done for the season

The Braves announced Monday that their two-time All-Star third baseman broke his right hand and will miss around 6-8 weeks, or in other words: the remainder of the regular season.

Atlanta has been staying afloat in the NL Wild Card race, but in a role reversal of the past couple of years, they've been failing to make up any ground in the division while the Phillies have been taking off with it – even with their rut from the past several weeks.

It hasn't helped either that injuries have flat-out devastated them this year. The Braves lost ace Spencer Strider to Tommy John surgery at the beginning of the year, then star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. went down for the season with another ACL tear, and now Riley's out after a 97 mph pitch against the Angels caught him high and inside and likely caused his injury.

Atlanta, a regular season juggernaut not even a full year ago, hasn't caught any breaks as it continues to try and tread water.

And again, the Phillies will arrive in Atlanta this week with the chance to do some serious damage in the standings, while possibly making a real statement, too.

