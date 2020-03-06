Former Phillies owner David Montgomery to be honored by the Baseball Hall of Fame this summer

Former Philadelphia Phillies’ owner David Montgomery will receive the Buck O’Neil Lifetime Achievement Award this summer at the National Baseball Hall of Fame, the Hall of Fame announced on Thursday.

As the 2020 recipient of the award, Montgomery will be presented with the honor this July during the Saturday of Hall of Fame weekend in Cooperstown, N.Y. Montgomery is the fifth winner of the award, which is given to individuals “for extraordinary efforts to enhance baseball’s positive impact on society.” The award is presented no more frequently than every three years.

“The National Baseball Hall of Fame is so proud to honor David Montgomery’s memory with the Buck O’Neil Lifetime Achievement Award,” said Jane Forbes Clark, who serves as the chairman of the National Baseball Hall of Fame. “During his life in the game, David’s integrity and dignity inspired all who knew him and worked with him. His positive impact on the baseball world will always be remembered and honored.”

Montgomery, who passed away last May at the age of 72, was as synonymous as just about anyone with the Phillies over the last half-century. Born and raised in Philly, Montgomery was a lifelong Phillies fan.

Montgomery’s career with the Phillies spanned five decades and he spent his entire career in baseball. Montgomery started in the Phillies’ sales office and eventually worked his way up to becoming the team’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer before becoming an owner of the team.

Montgomery then went on to serve as the franchise’s President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman, as he presided over the greatest era in Phillies history. As the public face of the front office, Montgomery helped oversee the construction and opening of Citizens Bank Park in 2004.

Under Montgomery’s leadership, the Phillies’ iconic run of five straight National League East division titles and playoff appearances from 2007-2011, back-to-back NL pennants in 2008 and 2009, and the organization’s second World Series title in 2008 occurred.

“What a wonderful surprise it was to receive the call from Jane Forbes Clark informing me that David has been selected as the fifth recipient of the Buck O’Neil Award,” said David’s wife, Lyn Montgomery. “He and Buck certainly had much in common, first and foremost their love of the game and their commitment to maintaining its integrity. David’s passion for the Negro Leagues makes this honor even more fitting."

“I would like to thank the Board of Directors for acknowledging David’s impact on the game during a career that spanned almost 50 years," Montgomery continued. "To have his life celebrated in Cooperstown, as recognition for his devotion and dedication, is an honor that would have undoubtedly moved him to tears.”

