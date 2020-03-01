More Sports:

Phillies injury updates: Will Andrew McCutchen, Seranthony Dominguez, others be healthy for opening day?

Plus, the latest on Tommy Hunter, Jay Bruce and Andrew Knapp

Evan Macy
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Andrew McCutchen is on the mend, but will he be ready on March 26?

Andrew McCutchen is on the mend, but will he be ready on March 26?

It's only fitting that a year after the Phillies were decimated by injuries, they still battling them in spring training.

And while the Phillies' health as a team is one of the biggest priorities for 2020, there are some relatively big names currently fighting to get healthy.

Most of the injuries we'll break down below are minor ones, but they could contribute to how the Phils construct their opening day 26-man roster, as a few projected starters may be on the shelf past their March 26th date with Miami. It's notable that almost every single injured player is working back from a lingering 2019 issue. Only Adam Haseley and Spencer Howard have new injuries.

Here's the latest:

 PlayerInjuryEarliest Return2019 Stats
David RobertsonElbowSeptember 10-1, 5.40 ERA in 6.2 IP
Andrew McCutchenKneeApril 9.256, 10 HR, 29 RBI in 291 AB
Victor AranoElbowStart of season (questionable)1-0, 3.86 ERA in 4.2 IP 
Spencer HowardKneeStart of season (questionable)3-1, 2.03 ERA in 71 IP
Andrew KnappRibsStart of season (probable).213, 2 HR, 8 RBI in 136 AB
Jay BruceElbowStart of season (probable).216, 26 HR, 59 RBI in 310 AB
Seranthony DominguezElbowStart of season (probable)3-0, 4.01 ERA in 24.2 IP 
Adam HaseleyConcussionStart of season (probable).266, 5 HR, 26 RBI in 222 AB 
Tommy HunterForearm Start of season (probable)O runs in 5.2 IP


Notice how none of the players hurt had a full season of MLB stats last year?

It's worth mentioning that a handful of minor leaguers are hurt too, like Robert Stock and Enyel De Los Santos. Each is expected to be healthy for the start of the year.

A few notes on some key players' recoveries:

• McCutchen is motivated to return from his torn ACL sooner than his April 9 diagnosis.

"I see myself on March 27,” McCutchen said via Inquirer.com. “The trainers and them, they can tell you what they see. But me, I see myself in Miami on March 27 leading off. I have to do that. That’s me, and that’s what I’m doing to keep going.”

Reports say he will start the season on the injured list.

• Howard has thrown a bit of late and may start throwing in game situations or games in the next few weeks. The team is intent on taking it "slowly" with him, whatever that means.

• Bruce is still on a restricted throwing program as he rehabs from an injured flexor last summer.

• Dominguez has yet to pitch in a spring training game.

