Is all the prospect pressure on Gage Wood now?

It was fueled by adrenaline. It was adequate. But Gage Wood was informally introduced to the city he hopes to be a star in one day on Sunday, and it was the start of a new era of sorts for the Phillies.

“It was awesome,” Wood told the media after pitching the first inning of the MLB All-Stars Futures Game. “The fans showed up. It was loud. It was fun. I know before that first pitch my heart was pumping.”

Wood allowed a run on a hit and topped out near 98 MPH with his lively fastball. He was fine, but not spectacular in his 11-pitch outing.

The main takeaway from his short but spirited debut in Citizens Bank Park is the ascension he's taking to the top of the prospect food chain.

With Andrew Painter struggling following his season-starting stint as the Phillies' fifth starter, and Justin Crawford playing (nearly) every day in centerfield — and with Aidan Miller still working his way back into playing shape after a back injury and surgery — Wood has become the main attraction.

And he might soon be under the kind of pressure commensurate with that role.

He's not exactly on the MLB fast track, having pitched just eight times in Double-A Reading (with a 3.45 ERA in 28.2 innings), but he's already 22, and was drafted due in large part to his success in Arkansas, where he tossed a no-hitter in the College World Series. He was promoted fairly quickly from Single-A, where he started the year, and there's no reason he can't be promoted quickly again.

The Phillies could use both a starter and a middle reliever right now. He appears to be on some kind of unspoken innings restriction, as he has only touched five innings in a game once this year (on June 30). On July 7 he tossed three scoreless innings with four strikeouts. He's currently at 55 innings pitched, already substantially more than the 37.2 he pitched in college last year.

Are they saving him for a potential late season call up? Would the team be better served stretching him out (if he's meant to start) or giving him experience pitching from a bullpen? When asked about an innings restriction, Wood said he wasn't aware of any.

His future job title is yet unclear. As is his major league ETA.

But if you ask Wood, he wants to arrive as soon as possible.

“You come to this place and it makes you not want to go back [to the minors]," Wood said. "You just got to keep working and keep striving for where you want to make it and end up one day."

The pressure of being a top Phillies prospect hasn't led to success much recently. Remember Jesse Biddle? Jake Thompson? Mickey Moniak was a bust before he was traded. Adonis Medina never panned out, nor did Spencer Howard. All of them were top 2 prospects according to MLB.com over the last 15 years. The success stories number far fewer than the ones who met or exceeded expectations.

Being a prospect for the Phillies, one with expectations, isn't easy. But Wood has the right mind frame. Focus on the field.

"I'm just here to play baseball," Wood said. "I don't think about that stuff."

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