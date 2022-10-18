Do not eat a 'Philly cheesesteak' from Petco Park

The Phillies, for the first time in 12 years, have reached the NLCS. Their pursuit of the National League pennant continues Tuesday night in San Diego against the Padres. It's a matchup high on star power between Bryce Harper, Manny Machado, Juan Soto and more big names. I'm sure there will be some Phils fans making the trip out to the West Coast for Games 1 and 2, and I have to warn you: Ignore the mayor of San Diego. Do not eat a cheesesteak from Petco Park.

Speaking on FOX 5 news, the local affiliate out in San Diego, an anchor interviewed Mayor Todd Gloria about the Phillies coming to town:

Here's a quick transcription:

Anchor No. 1: "Local business... Philly cheesesteaks and they have a spot at Petco Park, so it'll be interesting, everyone lining up for Philly cheesesteaks at Petco Park today."

Mayor Gloria: "I'll be happy to consume one myself."

Anchor No. 2: "I haven't had one myself."

Anchor No. 1: "Ohhh, they're so good!"

Don't do that. Just don't. Do not eat a cheesesteak if it is not made in the greater Philadelphia area. Absolutely under no circumstances should you consume something branded as a "Philly cheesesteak." When you see "Philly" in the name, you know you're going to be served some absolute slop with green peppers on the worst roll in human history.

I'm sure San Diego has a nice culinary scene. I'd imagine there are many 🔥 taco joints and probably some great seafood spots. Do not be fooled with a "Philly cheesesteak" at a baseball stadium 2,800 miles away from Citizens Bank Park though.

