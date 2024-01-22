New beer-tasting event in Center City to feature dozens of craft brewers

Craft breweries from the Philadelphia region are coming together for a tasting event featuring dozens of beers and live music.

The inaugural Philly Beer Fest, held Saturday, Feb. 17 at the 23rd Street Armory, is being put on by the folks behind the Beerathon events in New York City and Washington, in which people spend all day sampling craft beers at participating bars and restaurants.

"Philly has one of the top craft beer communities in the country," the Beer Fest organizers said in an email. "We created the festival to bring Philly's favorite breweries together under one roof, for a day of celebration and to highlight just how good the beer here is."

There are two sessions available –1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m., but people are not permitted to attend both. For an additional fee, people can enter each session one hour early.

Tickets range from $35 to $49 and include tastings from all beer vendors. There also are non-beer options available for designated drivers – although they also need to purchase a ticket. Food is available for purchase.

More than 30 beer vendors are slated to attend, including Wissahickon Brewing Co., Conshohocken Brewing Co., Broad Street Brewing, Two Locals Brewing Co., Dock Street Brewery, Tired Hands Brewing Co., Attic Brewing Co., Evil Genius Beer Co., Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co. and Three 3's Brewing Co. The full list can be found on the Philly Beer Fest website.

"We see a good number of folks coming in from the Philadelphia metro area through our taproom on their way to the shore, so (Beer Fest) a good way to for us to connect with current consumers and potential consumers," said Mike Geller, owner of Three 3's Brewing Co. in Hammonton, New Jersey.

To have a beer-tasting event in Center City is unique, Geller said, adding that he's excited to take part because he feels the Philadelphia community has a done a great job at creating a craft beer scene. For the most part, though, he noted that it's a chance for attendees to try something new.

"Everybody has their old faithful and that's a great standby," Geller said. "But if you want to support small business, and more importantly, local businesses, it's a good chance to get out to meet the people behind the beer, to maybe learn something about beer and experience some new things that maybe you didn't even know existed."

Saturday, Feb. 17Noon to 4 p.m. or 5-9 p.m. | $35-4923rd Street Armory22 S. 23rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19103