October 08, 2025

Philly Bike Ride returns Oct. 18 with car-free route and finish festival at the Art Museum

The annual fund-raising event supports the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Fitness Biking
Thom Carroll - Bike in Center City Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

The Philly Bike Ride returns on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, offering cyclists a chance to experience 20 miles of car-free streets through Philadelphia. The ride begins at 7:30 a.m. on Benjamin Franklin Parkway and ends with a Finish Festival in front of the Philadelphia Art Museum.

Designed for riders of all ages and experience levels, the route is flat, scenic and easy to navigate. Participants can stop along the way to rest, take photos and enjoy live entertainment.

After the ride, cyclists are invited to celebrate at the Finish Festival, featuring food trucks, a beer garden, music and other activities.

A portion of the event's proceeds benefit the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia, which promotes safer streets and better bicycling infrastructure across the region.

For registration details and event information, visit register.phillybikeride.com.

Philly Bike Ride

Saturday, Oct. 18 at 7:30 a.m.
Benjamin Franklin Pkwy
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Ride pass prices vary

