Here are the road closures and parking restrictions for Saturday's inaugural Philly Bike Ride

A new cycling event is coming to Philadelphia this weekend that will allow riders the opportunity to enjoy scenic fall foliage and historic sites without having to worry about competition or cars.

Philly Bike Ride is being hosted by the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia and will cruise through the city on Saturday, Oct. 15 starting at 7:30 a.m. The event, which is open to riders ages 3 years and older, features 6-mile and 20-mile course options.

During the event, bicyclists will take in views of Independence Hall, Penn's Landing and Kelly Drive as they journey through neighborhoods like Center City and Manayunk. Roads will be closed to all vehicles during the ride. Following the trek, cyclists will celebrate at a free Finish Festival that includes live music, entertainment, food trucks and activities for the whole family.

Philly Bike Ride currently has over 3,000 participants registered, and organizers expect that number to grow over the next few days. Registration is still open on the event's website.

The scenic route for the event begins on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and winds through the city's neighborhoods to end by Eakins Oval, in front of the Art Museum.

Parking restrictions and temporary, intermittent road closures will go into effect starting early Saturday morning. Police will be enforcing moving violations and handling traffic pattern alterations. Streets along the route will reopen on a rolling basis once public safety officials deem it safe to do so.

Almost all streets – besides roads near the finish area – are expected to be open again by noon.

Parking restrictions beginning on Saturday at 12:01 a.m.:

• Ben Franklin Pkwy, between 22nd and 16th streets; reopens 10 a.m. • Logan Square, between 18th and 19th streets; reopens 10 a.m. • Arch Street, between 16th and 15th streets; reopens 10 a.m. • N. 15th Street, between Arch and Market streets; reopens 10 a.m. • Market Street, between Sixth Street and Penn Square; reopens 10 a.m. • Penn Square, between Market and 15th streets; reopens 10 a.m. • Race Street, between Fifth Street and N. Christopher Columbus; reopens 10 a.m. • Christian Street, between N. Christopher Columbus and S. 22nd Street; reopens 11 a.m. • S. 22nd/N. 22nd, between Christian Street and Ben Franklin Pkwy; reopens 11 a.m. • Art Museum Drive, between Ben Franklin Pkwy and Pennsylvania Ave.; reopens 1 p.m. • Spring Garden Street, between Pennsylvania Ave. and Kelly Drive; reopens 1 p.m.

Road closures beginning on Saturday at 3:30 a.m.:

• Eakins Oval, between North Side of Oval and Art Museum Drive; reopens 2 p.m. • Ben Franklin Pkwy, between Eakins Oval and 20th Street; reopens 12 p.m. • Kelly Drive, between Spring Garden and 25th streets; reopens 12 p.m. • Spring Garden Street, off Ramp to Oval; reopens 10 a.m.

Road closures beginning on Saturday at 6:30 a.m.: