Two Philly businesses hosting vegan bake sale to benefit refugee and immigrant families

Got a hankerin' for social justice and some vegan treats?

V Marks the Shop, an online vegan convenience store based in Philly, and South Philly bar Tattooed Mom, are joining forces on a vegan bake sale on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Tattooed Mom, 530 South St.

All the proceeds from the sale are going toward RAICES, the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services and Philly's longtime Latinx immigrant organization Juntos. RAICES is a Texas-based nonprofit that is providing low-cost legal services to under-served immigrant children, families and refugees.

To volunteer to sell or bake a dessert, you can fill out this form.

Since the Trump Administration's move to separate families at the U.S. border with Mexico, RAICES was one of the national organizations lobbying for them to be swiftly reunited. The group raised $20 million for a bond check to enable a "speedy release of the mothers" who were detained so the families could be reunited, according to its website.

The group is also taking volunteers in Texas who can assist with advocacy like pro bono legal assistance and at legal clinics, translation and outreach.

V Marks the Shop and Tattooed Mom also put together a FAQ flier, for anyone who wants more information on RAICES.