Philly requiring chain restaurants to warn customers of foods with high sodium

Chain restaurants in Philadelphia must warn customers when foods have sodium levels that exceed the recommended daily maximum.

The new law, which goes into effect Saturday, requires restaurants to place a red or black "Sodium Warning" label alongside any menu items that exceed 2,300 mg of sodium – including combo meals. The law affects any chain restaurant with more than 15 locations nationwide.

Consuming excessive amounts of salt is linked to high blood pressure, which in turn increases the risk of heart attack or stroke.

