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March 23, 2026

Philly cheesesteak showdown set for Tuesday on National Cheesesteak Day

More than 10 local spots will serve samples at a Northeast Philly event where attendees can vote for their favorite.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Food Competition
Cheesesteak competition File Art/PhillyVoice

Local cheesesteak shops will compete in a fan-voted showdown at a Metro by T-Mobile store on Cottman Avenue on National Cheesesteak Day.

Philadelphia doesn’t need much encouragement to debate cheesesteaks, but National Cheesesteak Day is offering a structured way to do it.

A free, live competition this Tuesday (March 24) in Northeast Philadelphia will bring together more than 10 local spots for a fan-voted showdown. The event runs from 4 to 6 p.m. at a Metro by T-Mobile store on Cottman Avenue.

Restaurants including Pat’s King of Steaks, Del Rossi’s, Woodrow’s, Campo’s and Cleaver’s will serve samples, giving attendees a chance to compare styles and cast a vote for their favorite. Judges will also select an “Ultimate Cheesesteak Champion,” with a $1,000 prize going to the winner.

Roxy Romeo of Power 99 will host the event, which also includes music, giveaways and appearances from local food personalities.

The full lineup of participants includes Del Rossi’s, Skinny Joey’s, Pat’s King of Steaks, Woodrow’s, Cafe Carmela, Campo’s Philly Cheesesteak, Cleaver’s, Stella’s, Verona Pizza, LaNova and Lucatelli’s.

For a city that rarely agrees on what makes the perfect cheesesteak, putting several in one place is likely to settle little — but it may still draw a crowd.

Philly Cheesesteak Knockout Competition

Tuesday, March 24 from 4-6 p.m.
Metro by T-Mobile
2118 Cottman Ave 5
Philadelphia, PA 19149
Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff. 


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