Is another city workers strike on the horizon? District Council 47 holds strike authorization vote

A city workers union that represents white-collar employees concluded a four-day voting period on a potential strike authorization on Monday afternoon. Results are expected to be announced Tuesday.

With contract negotiations having stalled, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees District 47 had urged its members to vote to authorize a strike, a move that would bring the union one step closer to a work stoppage.

It also comes on the heels of a strike by AFSCME District Council 33 that had entered its ninth day before a deal was reached. The work stoppage by the 9,000 blue-collar workers halted trash and recycling collection, and disrupted other city services.

District Council 47 is negotiating contracts for two unions — Local 2186 and Local 2187 — which include 6,000 supervisors and administrators at City Hall, the Philadelphia Parking Authority and the Philadelphia Housing Authority. Their extended contracts expire Tuesday, but only Local 2187 can legally strike.

Local 2187 President Jesse Jordan said the results of the voting likely will be revealed Tuesday afternoon. He said he was "pleased" with the voter turnout and membership engagement, but stressed that a strike is not imminent even if the authorization vote goes through.

The chapter was negotiating with the city as of 2 p.m. Monday, and Jordan said he was adamant that union leadership would do whatever it takes to bring a tentative agreement back to its members.

"I do think we're not that far away (from an agreement)," Jordan said just before Monday's negotiations began. "If the city has come prepared today with some numbers ... hopefully, we can get a tentative agreement for (membership) to view and vote on, no matter how late we have to stay here today."

He said the bargaining unit would not call a strike until it reaches a complete impasse with the city.

On Saturday, the union posted a copy of its contract proposal and a proposal from the city, dated May 22, to its Instagram account.

The union wants to raise the minimum annual wage to $50,000, with 8% increases each year over the four-year deal. It also wants to eliminate the city's residency requirement for full-time workers with at least five years of service, and for the city to cover 100% of health care benefits.

"Our health and welfare is still an outstanding issue that we're waiting on, and it's really dependent on the city and where they're at," Jordan said. "We're also looking to expand flex time or four-day work week for some areas. These demands have been out for quite a while now, so it depends."

The proposal posted by the union includes wage increases "consistent with the City's ability to pay and the Five Year Plan." It also asks for sick leave to be pre-approved, among other requests.

The city did not respond to a request for comment on contract negotiations or the potential strike authorization.

On Sunday, District Council 47 posted on its Instagram account that Mayor Cherelle Parker's administration offered the union a 3-year deal with annual raises of 2.5%, 2.5% and 3% with a $1,000 bonus. District Council 47 called the proposal "unacceptable."

"Our union began negotiations with the Parker administration in April 2025," the post reads. "And yet...despite our reasonable and proactive proposals, the city is stalling on ensuring city workers are compensated fairly for the high quality and consistent services we provide."

The agreement the city reached last week with District Council 33 included an annual 3% raise over the next three years, and a $1,500 bonus in the first year. The deal cost the city $115 million over five years.