October 09, 2025

Philly Coffee Festival returns to Center City this October

The annual event highlights local roasters, food vendors and the city’s growing coffee culture.

Philadelphia’s coffee community will come together later this month for the Philly Coffee Festival, returning to the 23rd Street Armory on Saturday, Oct. 25, and Sunday, Oct. 26.

The annual event brings more than 30 roasters and exhibitors under one roof for two days of tastings, demonstrations and live entertainment. The festival is billed as an immersive coffee experience, where guests can sample specialty brews, learn about different brewing methods and enjoy teas, food and other non-coffee offerings from local vendors.

There are two sessions each day, with options for early access and all-day admission. Families are welcome, though organizers note the event is best suited for adults and older children.

Tickets and full event details are available at phillycoffeefestival.com.

Whether you’re a casual coffee drinker or a devoted espresso enthusiast, the weekend offers a chance to experience Philadelphia’s coffee scene all in one place.

Philly Coffee Festival

Oct. 25 & 26 
23rd Street Armory
22 S 23rd St.
Philadelphia, PA 19103

