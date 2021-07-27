Philly Dance Day is filled with free workshops

Philly Dance Day, organized by Philly Dance Fitness, is coming up this Saturday.

There will be 15 free workshops offered throughout the day at a handful of venues throughout the city. The event is a fun way to get your workout in and try something new.

Anyone can join as many classes as they like, with no pre-registration necessary. There's a cardio dance party, intro to swing, Zumba and much more.

Daytime workshops are free and offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Philly Dance Day will end with an evening showcase at Plays & Players Theater, located at 1714 Delancey Place.



A $5-$10 donation is requested for the evening portion, which includes post-performance refreshments. The audience is asked to wear masks in the auditorium.



The Philly Dance Day schedule is available online.

Philly Dance Day

Saturday, July 31

9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Free workshops; $5-$10 donation for showcase

Various locations