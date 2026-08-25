Philly Fishing Fest to offer free fishing on the Schuylkill with gear available to borrow

You do not need a fishing license, or even your own fishing rod, to spend a morning fishing along the Schuylkill this September.

Philly Fishing Fest takes place Saturday, Sept. 12, from 7 to 11 a.m. on Schuylkill Banks beneath the Walnut Street Bridge. The free catch-and-release competition is open to anglers of all ages and experience levels.

Fishing gear will be available to borrow on a first-come, first-served basis, or participants can bring their own. No fishing license is required during the competition.

Every catch must be taken to a measuring station to qualify for a prize before being released into the river. Prizes will be awarded through random selections and in categories based on fish size and species, followed by an awards ceremony at 11:30 a.m.

The event is ADA accessible, and attendees should bring their own snacks and drinks. Every participant must sign a waiver, and anyone younger than 18 needs the signature of a parent or legal guardian.

Online registration remains open until noon Friday, Sept. 11. If weather interrupts the event, the rain date is Saturday, Sept. 19.

Registration and additional information are available on the Philadelphia Water Department website.

Saturday, Sept. 12 | 7-11 a.m.

Awards ceremony | 11:30 a.m.

Schuylkill Banks beneath the Walnut Street Bridge

Philadelphia, PA

Free to attend with registration

Rain date: Saturday, Sept. 19

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.