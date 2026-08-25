More Events:

August 25, 2026

Philly Fishing Fest to offer free fishing on the Schuylkill with gear available to borrow

The Sept. 12 catch-and-release competition requires no fishing license and offers prizes for anglers of all ages and experience levels.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Outdoors Fishing
Fisherman along the Schuylkill Banks Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A fisherman holds a rod along the Schuylkill Banks in this file photo. Philly Fishing Fest returns Sept. 12 with free catch-and-release fishing, no license required and gear available to borrow.

You do not need a fishing license, or even your own fishing rod, to spend a morning fishing along the Schuylkill this September.

Philly Fishing Fest takes place Saturday, Sept. 12, from 7 to 11 a.m. on Schuylkill Banks beneath the Walnut Street Bridge. The free catch-and-release competition is open to anglers of all ages and experience levels.

Fishing gear will be available to borrow on a first-come, first-served basis, or participants can bring their own. No fishing license is required during the competition.

Every catch must be taken to a measuring station to qualify for a prize before being released into the river. Prizes will be awarded through random selections and in categories based on fish size and species, followed by an awards ceremony at 11:30 a.m.

The event is ADA accessible, and attendees should bring their own snacks and drinks. Every participant must sign a waiver, and anyone younger than 18 needs the signature of a parent or legal guardian.

Online registration remains open until noon Friday, Sept. 11. If weather interrupts the event, the rain date is Saturday, Sept. 19.

Registration and additional information are available on the Philadelphia Water Department website.

Philly Fishing Fest 2026

Saturday, Sept. 12 | 7-11 a.m.
Awards ceremony | 11:30 a.m.
Schuylkill Banks beneath the Walnut Street Bridge
Philadelphia, PA
Free to attend with registration
Rain date: Saturday, Sept. 19

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Outdoors Fishing Schuylkill Banks Family-Friendly

Featured

Delaware Water Gap Canoe

NJ's canoe and kayak wows
Dolph Lundgren and Sylvester Stallone

Rocky IV actor Dolph Lundgren to talk about his career and new memoir at Temple

Just In

Must Read

Technology

Amazon plans to start deploying drones for deliveries in South Jersey

Amazon drone deliveries

Events

Upcoming events in Philly

Stock Philly Skyline in Summer

Men's Health

Sal Paolantonio prides himself on living healthy, and offers a playbook for other men to follow

Sal Paolantonio Sirianni

History

Museum of the Philadelphian delves into our love of booing and attempts to explain 'why we act like this'

Museum of the Philadelphian

Jobs

Your next job could be at PHL

Philly Hired Photo for TopRecirc and Read More

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Mike Gansey talks Jaylen Brown trade and LeBron James signing amid transformational summer

Gansey 8.7.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved