A ‘Mega Market’ with more than 200 vendors will span three blocks in Fishtown

Philly Flea and Now + Then Marketplace are teaming up to bring a “Mega Market” to Fishtown on Saturday, May 30, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The large outdoor shopping event will take place near Thunderbird Salvage, the Fishtown Flatiron building and Hackett Elementary School, taking over three city blocks.

Organizers say the outdoor market will feature more than 200 local vendors selling vintage clothing, artwork, handmade goods, collectibles, home decor and other items.

Vendors scheduled to participate include Lillies & Sparrows, artist Noah Marcuse and Sacred Vice Brewing Company, which will serve beverages during the event. Additional vendors will offer vintage fashion, jewelry, candles, food and other locally made products. A full list of vendors is available on the event page.

The market is free to attend, outdoors, and dog- and kid-friendly.

Saturday, May 30 | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Thunderbird Salvage & Hackett Elementary

2441 Frankford Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19125

Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.