Grant money ticketed to study traffic safety at three Philly intersections

The Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission is set to announce $1.8 million in grants awarded to 23 "regional revitalization" projects across Greater Philadelphia through the Transportation and Community Development Initiative program. The grants will be announced Thursday afternoon at the Independence Live Plaza.

Laura Spina, Director of Community Planning for the Philadelphia City Planning Commission, said the grants include funds for studies of three specific areas and intersections: Broad and Olney in the Upper North District; Fox Chase Town Center; and Lehigh Avenue from Kensington to Aramingo Avenues.

A full list of the projects is outlined here.

The projects will also include $100,000 towards a Vision Zero Pedestrian Safety Study and Action Plan. Vision Zero is the overarching initiative to eliminate traffic-related deaths in Philadelphia by 2030. In 2016, Mayor Jim Kenney signed an executive order creating the Vision Zero task force that is in charge of overseeing safety studies and implementing safety measures.



On Tuesday morning, a group of cycling safety advocates had gathered at the recently-opened Wawa on 22nd and South streets to create a “human-protected bike lane” for an hour. The group said the goal of the event was to “take back the lane for its intended use and call for the protection of this lane.”

From Plan Philly's Jim Saksa:

“Long term,” [protest organizer James] Gitto said, “we would like this lane protected. I think that it’s necessary, I think it definitely needs new paint. Just looking at it, if you are a car, it’s really hard to tell that this is even a bike lane.”

A cyclist was hit near the area in question on Monday.

According to the Philadelphia Bicycle Coalition’s database, 54 people have been killed in traffic fatalities since Jan. 1, 2018, including three bicyclists and eight motorcycle or scooter riders.