More News:

July 10, 2018

Grant money ticketed to study traffic safety at three Philly intersections

Funds part of $1.8 million allotted for for 23 projects, including Vision Zero studies

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Traffic Vision Zero
Stock_Carroll - Bike Lanes University City Thom Carroll, File/PhillyVoice

The Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission is set to announce $1.8 million in grants to 23 "regional revitalization" projects across Greater Philadelphia.

The Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission is set to announce $1.8 million in grants awarded to 23 "regional revitalization" projects across Greater Philadelphia through the Transportation and Community Development Initiative program. The grants will be announced Thursday afternoon at the Independence Live Plaza.

Laura Spina, Director of Community Planning for the Philadelphia City Planning Commission, said the grants include funds for studies of three specific areas and intersections: Broad and Olney in the Upper North District; Fox Chase Town Center; and Lehigh Avenue from Kensington to Aramingo Avenues.

A full list of the projects is outlined here.

The projects will also include $100,000 towards a Vision Zero Pedestrian Safety Study and Action Plan. Vision Zero is the overarching initiative to eliminate traffic-related deaths in Philadelphia by 2030. In 2016, Mayor Jim Kenney signed an executive order creating the Vision Zero task force that is in charge of overseeing safety studies and implementing safety measures.

On Tuesday morning, a group of cycling safety advocates had gathered at the recently-opened Wawa on 22nd and South streets to create a “human-protected bike lane” for an hour. The group said the goal of the event was to “take back the lane for its intended use and call for the protection of this lane.”

From Plan Philly's Jim Saksa

“Long term,” [protest organizer James] Gitto said, “we would like this lane protected. I think that it’s necessary, I think it definitely needs new paint. Just looking at it, if you are a car, it’s really hard to tell that this is even a bike lane.”

A cyclist was hit near the area in question on Monday.

According to the Philadelphia Bicycle Coalition’s database, 54 people have been killed in traffic fatalities since Jan. 1, 2018, including three bicyclists and eight motorcycle or scooter riders.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Traffic Vision Zero Philadelphia Grants Bike Lanes

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Five players the Phillies should trade for (if they can't get Manny Machado)
0710_Mike_Moustakas_USAT

Allegations

LeSean McCoy denies disturbing allegations of domestic violence against ex-girlfriend
012118LeSeanMcCoy

Organized Crime

Mob Talk: The Philly mobster and the movie star
04302018_skinny_joey_merlino_MTS

Eagles

Is the Eagles' roster better or worse in 2018 than it was in 2017: Offense edition
Carroll - Eagles Stock Wendell Smallwood, Corey Clement, Donnel

Food & Drink

Dîner en Blanc reveals new menu, opens waitlist registration this week
Diner En Blanc

Arts & Culture

Outdoor coworking spaces to pop up at The Navy Yard
L.L.Bean outdoor coworking space

Escapes

Limited - Maui Hawaii

$1399 & up -- 5-Night Maui Beachfront Escape with Flights

 *
Limited - Barcelona and Marrackech Vacation

$1119 & up -- 6-Night Barcelona & Marrakech Vacation w/Air

 *
Limited - Louvre in Paris France

$1599 -- France Weeklong Tour incl. Paris & Loire Valley w/Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.