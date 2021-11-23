Philly's economic recovery remains slow but steady, Center City report says

Philadelphia's COVID-19 recovery is complicated, as residents brace themselves for the third year of the pandemic amid returning to in-person work, balancing ever-changing vaccine guidelines, and adjusting to rising costs.

As city residents and commuters return to Center City and the surrounding area, officials are looking to map out what Philadelphia's full economic recovery may look like.

In a survey conducted by the Center City District, the development corporation found that 80% of retailers had reopened, with nearly all of the businesses that closed during the initial surge of the pandemic open and welcoming visitors.

Still, with remote work gaining popularity even as cities fully reopen, and many suburban commuters still working from home, the Center City District notes that the city's largest business district still has room for improvement.





"Philadelphia has restored 54,300 jobs from a low point of 626,800 in April 2020. Still, the city is... 9% below its February 2020 level," the report reads. It also notes that employment increased to 681,100 jobs in September, up 1,800 jobs from the end of August.





Unemployment dropped to 8.1% across Philadelphia in September, which the Center City District notes is lower than that of New York City but higher than Washington, DC and Boston. Unemployment claims rose to 18,500 in September, still way down from April 2020's rate of nearly 100,000 weekly claims.





Dining in Center City is back, with 396 restaurants open for either indoor or outdoor dining, and only 5 restaurants permanently closed throughout the business district.





The popularization and controversy over pandemic " streeteries " might have something to do with it, as many Center City restaurants have some kind of outdoor dining apparatus or sidewalk cafe to allow even skeptical visitors to dine out.