Still in the holiday spirit? These festive attractions stay open past Christmas

While the Wanamaker Building's holiday festivities and the Christmas Village at Love Park and City Hall are done for the season, there are still plenty of places to find some holiday cheer.

From light shows to gingerbread displays to outdoor ice skating, these attractions are keeping the yuletide celebrations going after Dec. 25:

2400 Street Road, New Hope

Chris Ainsworth/Unsplash.com Bucks County's shopping destination Peddler's Village will remain open through Jan. 18.

Peddler's Village in Lahaska, Bucks County, will keep its light display and over 60 local shops open through Jan. 18. On Monday and Tuesday the village will host its December Enchanted Evenings, with extended hours until 8 p.m.

Visitors can check out a display of 125 meticulously designed gingerbread sculptures, walk through its tunnel of lights and enjoy live entertainment on select evenings. Happy hour takes place on weekdays from 4-6 p.m.

From 4-8 p.m. on Jan. 9, 10, 16 and 17, the Fire & Frost Fun display will dazzle viewers with ice-carving demonstrations and professional fire breathing, spinning and juggling shows. A live DJ, fire pits and outdoor food and beverage stands will also be set up throughout the area, and guests can catch a glimpse of stilt walkers and participate in a Jack Frost Scavenger Hunt throughout the village.

"We like to make sure that we celebrate the holiday season as long as possible," Christine Triantos, vice president of marketing and communications for Peddler's Village, said in a video posted to the Peddler's Village website.

1 S. 15th St. and 101 S. Columbus Blvd. Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice Dilworth Park's ice skating rink and indoor cabin will remain open through February.



Looking to stay active in the cold? Strap on rental skates at Philly's outdoor ice rinks.

Enjoy a scenic, holiday-themed skate at City Hall's ice rink at Dilworth Park, which will remain open every day through Feb. 23. Admission is $9 for adults and $6 for children aged 10 and under, and skate rentals are an additional $10. After making the rounds on the rink, visitors can also check out the Rothman Othopaedics Cabin to enjoy the heated interior, snacks and full bar.

The Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest will keep its NHL-sized rink and its surrounding arcade, lodge and fire pits open to the public every day through March 1. Admission is $5 and skate rental is $12. Private fire pits and cabins can be reserved on the Winterfest's website.

100 Sesame Road, Langhorne

Sesame Place/Facebook Sesame Place/Facebook Sesame Place will continue its holiday celebrations through Jan. 4.



A Very Furry Christmas, featuring everyone's favorite Sesame Street characters, will keep its light displays and festive decorations up each day through Jan. 4 before the park closes for the winter.

Singing and dancing is encouraged at Sesame Place's shows, which take place at its 30-foot Christmas tree each and festive photos can be taken with different characters, including Rudolph the Reindeer and Santa.

3400 W. Girard Ave. Provided image/Philadelphia Zoo Provided image/Philadelphia Zoo The Philadelphia Zoo will offer rides on its 110-foot Ferris wheel, rendered in the image above.

Enjoy the last few days of the Philadelphia Zoo's LumiNature display, which features more than 1 million lights in shapes of different animals and wildlife scenes. The display, open from 5-9 p.m., ends Jan. 3.

Visitors can also order a drink, enjoy some music at Jambi's Solstice Saloon and take a ride on the new 110-foot Philly Zoo Pherris Wheel with views of the Schuylkill River, Boathouse Row and Philadelphia Art Museum.

"Winter at the Zoo is different and still a wonderful time to visit," Dr. Jo-Elle Mogerman, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Zoo, said in a statement. "This light show is designed for guests of all ages to connect with animals, each other, and the beauty of our planet during the holiday season. We’re really excited to have the addition of the Philly Zoo Pherris Wheel, which will stay at the Zoo through the 250th celebrations in 2026."

The Philadelphia Zoo and LumiNature will be closed on New Year's Day.

200 N. 6th St.

Jeff Fusco/For Historic Philadelphia, Inc. Jeff Fusco/For Historic Philadelphia, Inc. Fire pits, mini golf and light shows at Franklin Square Park will be open through February.



Franklin Square festivities include holiday light shows, Parx Liberty Carousel, Chilly Philly Mini Golf Course and street curling.



The Electrical Spectacle Light Show runs every 30 minutes from 5 p.m. to closing until Feb. 23. Frosty's Fireside Lounge will remain open to anyone looking to order a festive cocktail, hot chocolate or classic comfort food through Feb. 26. Street curling rinks and mini gold courses are also available through Feb. 25 and 26, respectively.

Street curling rinks can be rented for $40 per hour from 5-9 p.m. Mini golf admission is $15 for adults and $12 for children between 3 and 12 years old.

All attractions are closed New Year's Day.

1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square

Hank David/For Longwood Gardens Hank David/For Longwood Gardens A Longwood Christmas will be on display until Jan. 11.



Longwood Gardens has transformed into a "living jewel box" and the acclaimed botanical gardens will continue its light and fountain shows until Jan. 11.

Detailed jewels, lights, wreaths and ornaments adorn its thousands of trees, plants and flowers. When the sun sets, there are over 500,000 lights illuminate outside, and fountain displays are set to holiday favorites.

The Longwood Organ plays in the Main Conservatory. Timed admission tickets are required and can be purchased on the Longwood Gardens website.