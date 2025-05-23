Spruce Street Harbor Park and many spraygrounds open during Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day weekend brings the return of Spruce Street Harbor Park and many of the city's spraygrounds and sprinklers.

Nearly half of the city's 95 kid-friendly water features will be turned on throughout the weekend, a Parks & Recreation spokesperson said. The opening of the others is delayed to Friday, May 30 due to the cool weather. They will be open daily throughout the summer.

The department declined to provide a full list of the spraygrounds set to open this weekend, but said that it included the ones at Boyle, Columbus Square, Dorsey, Martin Luther King, Piccoli, Mander and Vare parks and recreation centers.

The city's pools will begin opening Monday, June 30.

Spruce Street Harbor Park, at 301 S. Columbus Blvd., reopens Friday with a party from 5-7 p.m. that includes performances from DJ. Reddz, DJ RocDaSpot and DJ Neeek. The dog-friendly park is known for its hammocks, floating barges and art installations. Food vendors include Chickie's & Petes, Ay Burrito, Philly Tacos and Frozen Delights. The park opens daily at 11 a.m. through Sept. 28. Closing time is 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 11 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.

Last year, Spruce Street Harbor Park opened a new space called the Lazy Hammock, which features a covered bar, concert stage and a venue with a 16-foot video wall for watch parties and movie nights.

Every Thursday at 7 p.m., the waterfront park hosts "Live & Local," a program featuring emerging Philly bands. Fridays nights are Spruce Street Dance Nights, with the style of dance shifting from line dancing (June) to swing (July) and salsa (September). On Fridays in August, there are free jazz concerts at 7 p.m. There also are "After Work Sessions" at the barge featuring live music and dancing beginning at 7:30 p.m. every Friday.

Saturdays include monthly DJ parties and concerts from 3-8 p.m. The last Saturday of each month is part of a concert series featuring Rubblebucket, Bartees Strange, The Dead Milkmen and other bands. On Sundays, there are free crafts and kids activities from 1-4 p.m.