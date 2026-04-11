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April 11, 2026

Thousands of volunteers will clean up Philly neighborhoods today

The Philly Spring Cleanup runs Saturday from 9-11 a.m. with projects across the city and kickoff events in Fairmount Park and West Philly.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Volunteering Cleanup
Philly Spring Cleanup 2026 Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Volunteers will take part in the annual Philly Spring Cleanup at sites across the city.

If you’re looking for something to do this morning and want to help out, the Philly Spring Cleanup is happening across the city today.

Thousands of volunteers are heading out across Philadelphia for the annual event, a citywide effort to pick up trash and clean up public spaces.

The cleanup runs from 9-11 a.m. and is organized by the city and the Philadelphia Office of Clean & Green Initiatives.

There are projects planned all over the city, with two main gathering spots.

The day starts at 9 a.m. at Lemon Hill along Kelly Drive, where volunteers will be doing basic landscaping and cleanup work in the park.

A second event happens at 10:30 a.m. at 4207 Wyalusing Ave. in West Philadelphia. That site will focus on cleaning up and improving a pollinator garden. 

Across the city, volunteers will be picking up litter, planting trees and flowers, spreading mulch and working on neighborhood cleanup projects. Some areas will also see things like brush clearing and minor repairs.

Philly Spring Cleanup

Saturday, April 11 from 9-11 a.m.
Across Philadelphia

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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