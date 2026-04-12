SpringFest brings a week of films, Q&As and events to Old City

The Philadelphia Film Society will host SpringFest from April 17 to 23, bringing a week of film premieres, filmmaker Q&As and industry events to Film Society East and other venues around Old City.

The festival mixes screenings with chances to hear directly from directors and connect with Philadelphia’s film community.

SpringFest opens Friday, April 17 with an Opening Night Mixer from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Festival Lounge next to Film Society East. The event is open to attendees with festival badges or tickets and is limited to guests 21 and older.

Several screenings throughout the week will include post-film conversations with directors and actors. That includes appearances from filmmaker Jorma Taccone and comedian John Early, who is making his directorial debut, along with a lineup of local filmmakers.

SpringFest will also spotlight Philadelphia-based creators through Q&As tied to select screenings and all shorts programs, giving attendees a chance to hear directly from emerging voices in the city’s film scene.

One screening during the festival will be free to attend, while most events require tickets or a festival badge.

The festival also includes a Philly Industry Meetup on Wednesday, April 22 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Old City Kava. The free event is geared toward filmmakers, artists and other creatives looking to connect, and includes a raffle for a badge to the Philadelphia Film Festival. Advance RSVP is required.

Tickets and festival badges are available now. Individual tickets start at $17, with discounted pricing for students, seniors and members. An all-access badge is also available for $125.

The full schedule and additional details can be found on the Film Society’s website.

April 17-23

Various events & locations

Old City, Philadelphia



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