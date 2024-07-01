What caused the spectacular sunset, unusual clouds above the Philly region on Sunday evening?

The prize for an oppressively hot, humid and rainy Sunday was a spectacular sunset that cast a peculiar glow over the Philadelphia area and beyond.

Sunday's dusk stood out because of the unusual mammatus clouds that hovered in the sky after the storm broke. They form when cold air condenses at the base of a rain cloud. Heavy water and ice particles sink and heat up, leading to the appearance of drooping bulbs on the underside of the large storm cloud, according to the UCAR Center for Science Education.

MORE: To mark the Philly Zoo's 150th anniversary, here's a look back at its most famous resident: Leo the lion

If the timing is just right with a sunset, it can produce the brilliant effect seen Sunday night in much of the Delaware Valley and South Jersey.

The ominous appearance of mammatus clouds is generally a sign that the worst of a storm has passed, although the instability in the atmosphere could still mean lightning, rain and hail are possible. The clouds are often associated with turbulence during flights. Sunday's storms contributed to disruptions and delays at Philadelphia International Airport.

On the bright side, people from across the region took stunning photos and videos of the sunset.

Here's a look at the National Weather Service forecast for the week.