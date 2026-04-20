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April 20, 2026

Philly Tech Week returns May 4-8 with citywide events tied to America 250

The 16th annual series will feature more than 50 events, with an open calendar shaped by local organizers.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Philly Tech Week Technology
Philly Tech Week Provided Courtesy/Philly Tech Week

Philly Tech Week 2026 runs May 4 through 8 across Philadelphia with more than 50 events

Philly Tech Week will return May 4-8 for its 16th year, bringing more than 50 events to venues across the city.

Organized by 1Philadelphia, the weeklong series is part of the city’s broader America 250 efforts, tying this year’s programming to themes around accessibility and community participation.

Unlike a traditional conference, Philly Tech Week operates as an open calendar, with events hosted by local companies, institutions and independent organizers. The lineup typically ranges from beginner-friendly meetups to industry panels, networking events and social gatherings.

Among the larger events is the Startup Summit on May 6 at Ballers Philadelphia, which will bring together founders and investors for a half-day of discussions. The Builders Conference will run May 6 through 8 at CYTOPHL, focusing on entrepreneurship and the local tech community. The week will conclude May 8 with a festival-style closing event at Gather Food Hall.

Many events are free to attend, though some require advance registration.

More information and a full schedule are available at phillytechweek.com.

Philly Tech Week 2026

May 4-8
Various locations
Philadelphia, PA

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Philly Tech Week Technology Philadelphia America250

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