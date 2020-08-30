More News:

August 30, 2020

Trash, recycling collection expected to operate on regular schedule this week

Pickups across the city have been delayed for the majority of the summer

By Pat Ralph
Trash and recycling pickups are expected to begin on time on Monday. Philly residents should set out both materials on their normally-scheduled collection day this week.

After weeks of constant delays due to various circumstances, both garbage and recycling pickups are finally expected to take place on a normal schedule across Philly.

Collection of both materials should occur on one’s regularly-scheduled pickup day this week, the Streets Department said Sunday. 

Pickups are expected to begin on time on Monday, and residents should set out both materials on their normally-scheduled collection day. Residents are also encouraged to follow set-out limits and regulations.

However, the Streets Department warned for potential delays this week and will use updates if collections fall behind schedule again. 

Sanitation staff have been prioritizing trash pickups and working to get collections back on a regular schedule for the past several weeks.

“The Streets Department is pleased to announce that trash and recycling will start on a regular collection schedule,” Commissioner Carlton Williams said.

“I would like to thank all of our dedicated employees in the Department for helping us get through this crisis.”

Trash and recycling collections across Philly have experienced significant delays for the majority of the summer. Recycling has been more impacted by the delays as the city has prioritized trash collections.

Last week, trash was allowed to be set out on one’s regularly-scheduled pickup day. However, by midweek, both trash and recycling collections were delayed.

Trash and recycling collection has been late since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the city has not been able to get back on track since the regular pickup schedule, with weekly recycling collection, resumed in July. 

City officials blame the increased volume of residential trash, staffing shortages due to the coronavirus, and extreme weather — like heavy rain and hot temperatures — for trash and recycling collection delays. 

Philadelphia residents who have been at home during the pandemic are generating more tons of garbage, city officials said. Additionally, the Streets Department has been experiencing staffing shortages due to a coronavirus outbreak within the organization. More workers have been added on a temporary basis to address the ongoing delays.

As an alternative, residents can drop off their trash and recycling at any of the six sanitation convenience centers in the city. The centers are open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The locations can be found here.

These centers only are open to people who live in Philadelphia, and those bringing trash there should bring proof of residency.

