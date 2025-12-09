Philly youth football players charged with stealing merchandise from Dick's Sporting Goods store in Florida

Eight members of a Philadelphia youth football team were arrested in Florida last weekend for allegedly stealing merchandise valued at $2,296 from a Dick's Sporting Goods store in Davenport.

The boys, ages 14-15, were taken into custody at the store by the Polk County Sheriff's Department at 10:55 a.m. Saturday. Investigators said they stole 47 items, including hoodies, football gloves, mouth guards, beanies, sweatpants and wristbands.

Surveillance footage shows the teens entering the store separately before meeting up in two groups, investigators said. After one teen purchased an item and returned to the group, the teens allegedly placed stolen items in the bag. Additional stolen merchandise was placed in another player's black backpack, investigators said.

Three of the teens were arrested after leaving the store with the stolen merchandise, investigators said. The others were arrested inside the store.

After their arrest, the teens were transferred to the Juvenile Assessment Center and charged with theft over $750 and conspiracy to commit theft, the sheriff's department said. Both charges are felonies.

The teens all declined to provide statements and none had prior criminal arrest histories, investigators said. The case will be referred to the state attorney's office, and the teens will have to return to Florida as proceedings continue.