Philly’s haunted history comes alive after dark on the Ghost Tour of Philadelphia

There’s something about fall in Philly that makes a ghost story hit differently. The Ghost Tour of Philadelphia offers just that — a 75- to 90-minute walking tour that trades neon lights for candlelight as costumed guides lead small groups through the streets of Old City, Independence Park and Society Hill.

The tour mixes local history with a dose of the supernatural, sharing tales of lost cemeteries, haunted houses and legends tied to landmarks like Washington Square, the Powel House and City Tavern. Each stop pulls from the book Ghost Stories of Philadelphia, PA, giving the experience the feel of a living, moving storybook.

Tours run nightly through November, with weekend departures during the winter. They leave from Signers’ Garden at Fifth and Chestnut streets.

Tickets are $27 for adults and $16 for kids ages 4–12, with discounts available for online and phone bookings. Private and group tours can also be arranged year-round.