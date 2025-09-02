More Events:

September 02, 2025

Philly’s haunted history comes alive after dark on the Ghost Tour of Philadelphia

Explore Old City by candlelight on a guided walk through the city’s ghost stories and legends

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Fall Tours
01Ghost tour Provided Courtesy/Ghost Tour of Philadelphia

There’s something about fall in Philly that makes a ghost story hit differently. The Ghost Tour of Philadelphia offers just that — a 75- to 90-minute walking tour that trades neon lights for candlelight as costumed guides lead small groups through the streets of Old City, Independence Park and Society Hill.

The tour mixes local history with a dose of the supernatural, sharing tales of lost cemeteries, haunted houses and legends tied to landmarks like Washington Square, the Powel House and City Tavern. Each stop pulls from the book Ghost Stories of Philadelphia, PA, giving the experience the feel of a living, moving storybook.

Tours run nightly through November, with weekend departures during the winter. They leave from Signers’ Garden at Fifth and Chestnut streets.

Tickets are $27 for adults and $16 for kids ages 4–12, with discounts available for online and phone bookings. Private and group tours can also be arranged year-round.

Ghost Tour of Philadelphia

Nightly at 7:30 p.m. through November
Signers' Garden
5th & Chestnut Streets
Philadelphia, PA
$27 per person for adults
$16 for ages 4-12

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Fall Tours Philadelphia Halloween

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Fall Wows

20 Fall Wows in New Jersey
Limited -NJDOT Labor Day Back to School

NJDOT reminds drivers to stay alert as summer ends and schools reopen

Just In

Must Read

Recreation

After being closed to river for 85 years, Manayunk Canal is reopen and flowing with history

Manayunk Canal Main

Sponsored

NJDOT: Stay alert as summer ends

Limited -NJDOT Labor Day Back to School

Senior Health

Worried about getting dementia? Finding a sense of purpose may help stave it off

Dementia Sense of Purpose

Books

Check out these new books by Philly authors

Mounted Bitter Kalli

Fall

Ghost Tours of Philadelphia

01Ghost tour

Phillies

Ranger Suárez and Aaron Nola step up in different ways as Phillies win series over Nationals

Ranger 8.24.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved