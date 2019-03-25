PHOTOS: Black-Tie Gay Bingo

Sean Green, Garrett Olthuis, Sara Kelly and Fernado Ramos at the 20th Annual Black-Tie Gay Bingo, March 23, 2019, at the Loews Hotel.
On Saturday, March 23, the Philadelphia AIDS Fund held their 20th annual Black-Tie Gay Bingo, the springtime event that raises money for the nonprofit’s mission to provide aid to regional HIV/AIDSorganizations.
Gays, drag queens, and allies packed the ballroom at the Loews Hotel for a night of bingo, dancing, cocktails and mingling.
The AIDS Fund honored several people including Keith Jenkins, FavoriteStraight Person of the Year; Stephen P. Carlino and Dennis R. Fee, Owners of Tavern on Camac & UBar, with the Founders’ Award Recipients; Mark Braverman, Extra Mile Award Recipient.
Below is a series of photos from the fundraiser.
HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice
Meredith and Merrick Borine at the 20th Annual Black-Tie Gay Bingo, March 23, 2019, at the Loews Hotel.
HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice
Sharon Sulecki and Sean Walter at the 20th Annual Black-Tie Gay Bingo, March 23, 2019, at the Loews Hotel.