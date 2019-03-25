PHOTOS: Black-Tie Gay Bingo

On Saturday, March 23, the Philadelphia AIDS Fund held their 20th annual Black-Tie Gay Bingo, the springtime event that raises money for the nonprofit’s mission to provide aid to regional HIV/AIDS organizations.

Gays, drag queens, and allies packed the ballroom at the Loews Hotel for a night of bingo, dancing, cocktails and mingling.

The AIDS Fund honored several people including Keith Jenkins, Favorite Straight Person of the Year; Stephen P. Carlino and Dennis R. Fee, Owners of Tavern on Camac & UBar, with the Founders’ Award Recipients; Mark Braverman, Extra Mile Award Recipient.

Below is a series of photos from the fundraiser.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Meredith and Merrick Borine at the 20th Annual Black-Tie Gay Bingo, March 23, 2019, at the Loews Hotel.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Sharon Sulecki and Sean Walter at the 20th Annual Black-Tie Gay Bingo, March 23, 2019, at the Loews Hotel.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Gwen Bowman and Valorie Adams at the 20th Annual Black-Tie Gay Bingo, March 23, 2019, at the Loews Hotel.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Hallie Bender and Cari Feiler Bender at the 20th Annual Black-Tie Gay Bingo, March 23, 2019, at the Loews Hotel.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Sakura Allure with honorees of the Founder's Award - Dennis Fee and Steve Carlino, owners of UBar and Tavern on Camac at the 20th Annual Black-Tie Gay Bingo, March 23, 2019, at the Loews Hotel.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Robb Reichard Executive Director of AIDS Fund, Anita Manhattan and Keith Jenkins, honored as Favorite Straight Person, at the 20th Annual Black-Tie Gay Bingo, March 23, 2019, at the Loews Hotel.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Henry Patterson, Carlotta Tendant and Chip Ellis at the 20th Annual Black-Tie Gay Bingo, March 23, 2019, at the Loews Hotel.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice David Wagaman and Jarrod Williams at the 20th Annual Black-Tie Gay Bingo, March 23, 2019, at the Loews Hotel.



