March 25, 2019

PHOTOS: Black-Tie Gay Bingo

The annual event raises money for regional HIV/AIDS organizations

013018_HughEDillon_Carroll.jpg
By HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor
Fundraisers AIDS Fund
Dillon - Gay Bingo HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Sean Green, Garrett Olthuis, Sara Kelly and Fernado Ramos at the 20th Annual Black-Tie Gay Bingo, March 23, 2019, at the Loews Hotel.

On Saturday, March 23, the Philadelphia AIDS Fund held their 20th annual Black-Tie Gay Bingo, the springtime event that raises money for the nonprofit’s mission to provide aid to regional HIV/AIDS organizations. 

Gays, drag queens, and allies packed the ballroom at the Loews Hotel for a night of bingo, dancing, cocktails and mingling. 

The AIDS Fund honored several people including Keith Jenkins, Favorite Straight Person of the Year; Stephen P. Carlino and Dennis R. Fee, Owners of Tavern on Camac & UBar, with the Founders’ Award Recipients; Mark Braverman, Extra Mile Award Recipient.

Below is a series of photos from the fundraiser.

Dillon - Gay BingoHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Meredith and Merrick Borine at the 20th Annual Black-Tie Gay Bingo, March 23, 2019, at the Loews Hotel.


Dillon - Gay BingoHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Sharon Sulecki and Sean Walter at the 20th Annual Black-Tie Gay Bingo, March 23, 2019, at the Loews Hotel.

Dillon - Gay BingoHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Gwen Bowman and Valorie Adams at the 20th Annual Black-Tie Gay Bingo, March 23, 2019, at the Loews Hotel.

Dillon - Gay BingoHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Hallie Bender and Cari Feiler Bender at the 20th Annual Black-Tie Gay Bingo, March 23, 2019, at the Loews Hotel.


Dillon - Gay BingoHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Sakura Allure with honorees of the Founder's Award - Dennis Fee and Steve Carlino, owners of UBar and Tavern on Camac at the 20th Annual Black-Tie Gay Bingo, March 23, 2019, at the Loews Hotel.


Dillon - Gay BingoHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Robb Reichard Executive Director of AIDS Fund, Anita Manhattan and Keith Jenkins, honored as Favorite Straight Person, at the 20th Annual Black-Tie Gay Bingo, March 23, 2019, at the Loews Hotel.


Dillon - Gay BingoHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Henry Patterson, Carlotta Tendant and Chip Ellis at the 20th Annual Black-Tie Gay Bingo, March 23, 2019, at the Loews Hotel.


Dillon - Gay BingoHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

David Wagaman and Jarrod Williams at the 20th Annual Black-Tie Gay Bingo, March 23, 2019, at the Loews Hotel.



