PHOTOS: Mark Segal's annual holiday party

Philadelphia Gay News publisher and longtime LGBT activist Mark Segal and his husband, Jason Villemez, hosted their annual holiday party on Saturday, Dec. 15 at their Society Hill home. This year at the party, they also celebrated the acquisition of Mark Segal's artifacts documenting his almost 50-year career in LGBTQ activism from Stonewall to today by the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History.

The annual party was packed with folks from all walks of life, politicians, business associates, friends and family. Stopping by to wish Mark and Jason a happy holiday included David L. Cohen, executive VP of Comcast, and his wife Rhonda Cohen, Judge Dan Anders, Supreme Court Justice Kevin Dougherty, Jim Schultz, former Associate White House Counsel for U.S. President Donald J. Trump, and Councilman At-Large Al Taubenberger.

The highlight of the evening was when former Governor Ed Rendell, along with state senator Sharif Street, Merry Woods, and congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon joined the Philadelphia Gay Men’s Chorus in singing Christmas carols for the guests.

Mark Segal, founder and publisher of Philadelphia Gay News, and husband of 14 years Jason Villemez at their annual holiday party, Dec. 15, 2018.



Malcolm Kenyatta, newly elected state representative for the 181st District in the Pennsylvania General Assembly, and his boyfriend Matt Miller, Ph.D. at Mark Segal's Annual Holiday Party, Dec. 15, 2018.



State Sen. Shariff Street and Micah Mahjoubian, Policy Director of the Office of Senator Sharif Street, at Mark Segal's Annual Holiday Party, Dec. 15, 2018.



Jacklin Rhoads, Deputy Communications Director for U.S. Senator Bob Casey, and Daniel Palmieri of Philly Pops at Mark Segal's Annual Holiday Party, Dec. 15, 2018.



Merry Woods, Jury Commissioner at Montgomery County Court with filmmaker Tigre Hill at Mark Segal's Annual Holiday Party, Dec. 15, 2018.


