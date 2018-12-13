More Events:

Holiday Cocktail Classic is an all-you-can drink party

By Sinead Cummings
Holiday Parties
Cheers to the holiday season!

Looking for something fun and festive to do with friends this December?

The Holiday Cocktail Classic, hosted by Drink Philly, is coming up. Break up your work week with this party, happening Wednesday, Dec. 19. For $40, attendees can toast to the holiday season again and again. Tickets include all you can drink.

The event is similar to the Summer Cocktail Social, which took place in August, but instead of local bartenders using only a few brand name spirits to mix creative drinks, this party's focus is on the distilleries.

Attendees may find a new spirit from a local or national distillery that they love, plus a festive cocktail recipe for it. The list of participants is below.

• Barr Hill Gin
• Bluebird Distilling
• Boardroom Spirits
• Brandywine Branch Distillers - Revivalist Spirits
• Dad's Hat Rye
• Dock Street Vicio Mezcal
• Faber Distilling
• Jefferson's Bourbon
• Leblon Cachaça
• Lo-Fi Apertifs
• Manatawny Stillworks
• New Liberty Distilling
• Quaker City Shrubs
• Single Prop Rum
• St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur
• Teeling Whiskey Co.
• Wild Turkey Longbranch Bourbon

The party will take place at the Center for Architecture and Design in Center City. Attendees are asked to dress in winter cocktail attire.

Holiday Cocktail Classic

Wednesday, Dec. 19
7-10 p.m. | $40 per person
Center for Architecture and Design
1218 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

Sinead Cummings
