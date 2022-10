In the latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I graded the Eagles' trade for Robert Quinn. We also discussed what might be next for the Birds at the trade deadline, and previewed their matchup on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

