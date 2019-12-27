Podcast: Previewing the NFC East-deciding Eagles-Giants matchup

December 27, 2019
Before Christmas, Brandon Lee Gowton and I recapped the Eagles' huge win over the Cowboys, though as we're all aware, the Birds' work isn't done yet. In this episode, we look ahead to the Birds' next opponent, the lowly New York Giants.
• Eagles vs. Giants: Basically the Eagles' 4th playoff game already.
• Injuries: No practice for Lane Johnson, Zach Ertz, and Nelson Agholor. For the Giants, no practice for RT Mike Remmers, LB Alec Ogletree, OLB Lorenzo Carter, and CB Corey Ballentine. They also have TE Evan Engram and S Jabrill Peppers on IR, and CB Janoris Jenkins is no longer on the team.
• Matchups:
• Playoff opponent update: It's either Seattle or San Francisco
• Other stuff:
