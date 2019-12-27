Podcast: Previewing the NFC East-deciding Eagles-Giants matchup

More Sports:

December 27, 2019

Previewing the NFC East-deciding Eagles-Giants matchup

By Jimmy Kempski
Can Carson Wentz's back continue to carry the Eagles to (and through) the playoffs?

Before Christmas, Brandon Lee Gowton and I recapped the Eagles' huge win over the Cowboys, though as we're all aware, the Birds' work isn't done yet. In this episode, we look ahead to the Birds' next opponent, the lowly New York Giants.

Eagles vs. Giants: Basically the Eagles' 4th playoff game already.

Injuries: No practice for Lane Johnson, Zach Ertz, and Nelson Agholor. For the Giants, no practice for RT Mike Remmers, LB Alec Ogletree, OLB Lorenzo Carter, and CB Corey Ballentine. They also have TE Evan Engram and S Jabrill Peppers on IR, and CB Janoris Jenkins is no longer on the team. 

Matchups:

  1. Saquon is a beast again.
  2. Daniel Jones is better than Eli. Some huge games statistically, but the turnovers.
  3. Pass rush has been quiet. Needs to show up on Sunday.
  4. Giants defense is big up front, and good against the run. Eagles ran outside on them. They'll need to run in the rain.
  5. Giants secondary is one super old dude and 4 rookies.

Playoff opponent update: It's either Seattle or San Francisco

Other stuff:

  1. The Eli love is already super annoying.
  2. If you're a Giants fan, would you rather win or lose this game? They're currently picking 4th. If the Giants lose, they could pick as high as 2nd overall. If they win, yes they beat an Eagles team that has owned them, ruining their season in the process, but could fall to as low as 7th in the draft order.

Listen below! And here's the iTunes link. Rate review subscribe, etc.

