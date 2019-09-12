Podcast: Welcoming... me... to BGN Radio

Oh, hey, look I'm on a podcast now. BGN Radio, with Brandon Gowton, more specifically, and we recorded a podcast last night. Here are some of the things we discussed:

• Roster news: Malik Jackson, Akeem Spence, Alex Ellis.

• Closing thoughts on Eagles-Washington:

Is the MVP hype for Carson Wentz warranted? Is Doug/Duce handing the running back usage properly? Are we already seeing a problem with “too many mouths to feed?’ Is the Eagles’ pass rush a serious concern? (Schwartz blames coverage) Is the secondary a serious concern?

• Trade targets.

• Eagles O vs. Falcons D.

• Eagles D vs. Falcons O.

• NFL Picks against the spread.



