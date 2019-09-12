Podcast: Welcoming... me... to BGN Radio

September 12, 2019
Oh, hey, look I'm on a podcast now. BGN Radio, with Brandon Gowton, more specifically, and we recorded a podcast last night. Here are some of the things we discussed:
• Roster news: Malik Jackson, Akeem Spence, Alex Ellis.
• Closing thoughts on Eagles-Washington:
• Trade targets.
• Eagles O vs. Falcons D.
• Eagles D vs. Falcons O.
• NFL Picks against the spread.
Listen below! And here's the iTunes link.
