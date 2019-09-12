More Sports:

September 12, 2019

Podcast: Welcoming... me... to BGN Radio

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
091219EaglesFans Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports

Dozens of Eagles fans are excited about Jimmy Kempski joining a podcast.

Oh, hey, look I'm on a podcast now. BGN Radio, with Brandon Gowton, more specifically, and we recorded a podcast last night. Here are some of the things we discussed:

• Roster news: Malik Jackson, Akeem Spence, Alex Ellis.

• Closing thoughts on Eagles-Washington:

  1. Is the MVP hype for Carson Wentz warranted?
  2. Is Doug/Duce handing the running back usage properly?
  3. Are we already seeing a problem with “too many mouths to feed?’
  4. Is the Eagles’ pass rush a serious concern? (Schwartz blames coverage)
  5. Is the secondary a serious concern?

• Trade targets.

• Eagles O vs. Falcons D.

• Eagles D vs. Falcons O.

• NFL Picks against the spread.

Listen below! And here's the iTunes link.


Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia BGN Radio

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Falcons: Five matchups to watch
091119BrandonGraham

E-ZPass

You may have racked up big E-ZPass fines and not even know it
E-ZPass

Addiction

Trump administration to ban flavored e-cigarettes
Trump to ban flavored e-cigarettes

NHL

Wells Fargo Center introduces $25 standing room tickets to Flyers games
Assembly Room WFC

TV

Bam Margera opens up about 'mental breakdown' to Dr. Phil
Bam Margera Dr. Phil

Shopping

Shop Center City Saturday is back for second year
Rikumo, Japanese boutique in Center City

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved