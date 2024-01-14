Popeyes will give out free chicken wings if the Eagles win the Super Bowl

If the Eagles unexpectedly make a magical postseason run to become Super Bowl champs, not only will Philly fans be ecstatic, but they'll also be well-fed.

That's because Popeyes — the fast food chain known for its fried chicken — is launching the "Wings for Wings" promotion. If an NFL team that has wings in its name, logo or mascot wins the Super Bowl, the restaurant will give away free chicken wings on the Tuesday following the big game.

Along with the Eagles, the promotion also applies to the Baltimore Ravens, which have a winged mascot, as well as the Buffalo Bills, due to the buffalo wings connection. If any of those three teams win the Super Bowl, customers at participating Popeyes restaurants will receive a free six-piece order of wings with any online or in-app purchase on Feb. 13.

“The best combo in the world is football, wings and a little wager,” Jeff Klein, Popeyes' chief marketing officer, said in a release. “We are making a bet with Popeyes fans in the U.S. and Canada that if a football team with wings wins it all, then we will give everyone Popeyes' new chicken wings to celebrate.”

Crispy chicken wings permanently joined the Popeyes menu last month. The hand-battered, breaded wings come in five signature flavors — Honey BBQ, Roasted Garlic Parmesan, Signature Hot, Ghost Pepper and Sweet 'N Spicy — and cost $5.99 for a six-piece order.

Hungry football fans can watch as the remaining three "winged" teams battle their way through the NFL playoffs, which kicked off with the Wild Card Round this weekend.

On Monday, the Bills play the Pittsburgh Steelers at 4:30 p.m. and the Eagles take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8:15 p.m. The Ravens finished the regular season with the best record in the league, allowing them to have a bye week and home-field advantage for the remainder of the playoffs. Baltimore's next opponent will be the lowest remaining seed in the AFC, which will be determined by the end of this weekend's play.



Morale is pretty low right now for Eagles fans, following a late-season collapse for the team. But perhaps the promise of free fried chicken will help to rejuvenate fans' spirits as they rally behind the Birds for their postseason push.

Super Bowl LVIII will take place Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.