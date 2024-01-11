Police shoot pit bull during dog attack that injured 2 people in Port Richmond, authorities say

A pit bull was shot by police and two people suffered bite injuries during a fight between several dogs in Port Richmond on Wednesday, authorities said. Another dog also was injured.

The incident occurred after 9:30 p.m. on the 3600 block of Sepviva Street after Philadelphia Police were dispatched to a house in response to reports of multiple dogs fighting, police said. When officers arrived, they discovered five pit bulls fighting with one another inside the home.



Police said that one of the officers opened fire after two of the dogs charged at them. The gunfire injured one of the dogs, who retreated to an upstairs room. The animal's condition was unknown as of Thursday morning.

According to police, the commotion seemed to stem from an earlier incident in which the pit bulls were fighting with a smaller dog that lived in the house next door. The 37-year-old owner of the smaller dog was hospitalized on Wednesday night after being bit in the back of the leg by one of the neighbor's pit bulls. Another 33-year-old woman was also injured while attempting to intervene as the animals fought.

The small dog was treated at a nearby veterinarian for injuries stemming from the incident.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the altercation. According to CBS Philadelphia, police will continue to investigate incident since it involved an officer discharging their gun.



