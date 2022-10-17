Post Flight: Eagles beat Dallas Cowboys to move to 6-0

Welcome to Post Flight, PhillyVoice's weekly Eagles reaction show that airs the morning after each Birds game. Hosted by Eytan Shander, Post Flight features a rotating cast of PhillyVoice writers, including Jimmy Kempski, as well as other guests from around the football world.



Week 6: Eagles 26, Cowboys 17

"The Philadelphia Eagles continued their destruction of the NFL by outlasting the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Jalen Hurts overcame a slow start as the Birds put on another display in the second quarter. Big games all around on offense and three interceptions of Cooper Rush allowed for a sixth-straight W. Harry Mayes joins the show as we look at what went right and how far this team can go before losing their first game!" - Shander



