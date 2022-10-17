More Sports:

October 17, 2022

Post Flight: Eagles beat Dallas Cowboys to move to 6-0

By Shamus Clancy
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-Cowboys-Intros-Week-6-NFL.jpg Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts gets fired up during pregame introductions Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Fied.

Welcome to Post Flight, PhillyVoice's weekly Eagles reaction show that airs the morning after each Birds game. Hosted by Eytan Shander, Post Flight features a rotating cast of PhillyVoice writers, including Jimmy Kempski, as well as other guests from around the football world.

From in-depth analysis of the most recent game to looking ahead at what comes next, Post Flight has you covered no matter what type of fan you are. And we do it all in about 30 minutes. 

Sit back, relax and enjoy this week's edition of Post Flight...  

Week 6: Eagles 26, Cowboys 17

"The Philadelphia Eagles continued their destruction of the NFL by outlasting the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Jalen Hurts overcame a slow start as the Birds put on another display in the second quarter. Big games all around on offense and three interceptions of Cooper Rush allowed for a sixth-straight W. Harry Mayes joins the show as we look at what went right and how far this team can go before losing their first game!" - Shander

If you'd rather just listen, you can do so on Spotify, here. And as always, be sure to like and subscribe.


Shamus Clancy
shamus@phillyvoice.com

