October 03, 2022

Post Flight: Eagles top Jaguars in the rain to stay undefeated

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles-Jags-Kenny-Gainwell-TD-Celebration-Week-4-NFL.jpg Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles celebrate RB Kenny Gainwell's rushing touchdown during Sunday's win over the Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field.

Welcome to Post Flight, PhillyVoice's weekly Eagles reaction show that airs the morning after each Birds game. Hosted by Eytan Shander, Post Flight features a rotating cast of PhillyVoice writers, including Jimmy Kempski, as well as other guests from around the football world.

From in-depth analysis of the most recent game to looking ahead at what comes next, Post Flight has you covered no matter what type of fan you are. And we do it all in about 30 minutes. 

Sit back, relax and enjoy this week's edition of Post Flight...  

Week 3: Eagles 29, Jaguars 21

“Your Philadelphia Eagles are the only 4-0 team left in the NFL after a HUGE win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hear the calls that made the game, from turnovers to touchdowns! Also, hear from Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders post-game. We touch on the 3 BIGGEST keys to an Eagles win, and look back at Doug Pederson's homecoming. On to Arizona - hopefully not for just one time!” - Shander. 

