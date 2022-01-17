Post Flight: Did Eagles loss to Tampa ruin the season? Is Jalen Hurts the future?

Welcome to Post Flight, PhillyVoice's weekly Eagles reaction show that airs the morning after each Birds game. Hosted by Eytan Shander, Post Flight features a rotating cast of PhillyVoice writers, including Jimmy Kempski, as well as other guests from around the football world.

From in-depth analysis of the most recent game to looking ahead at what comes next, Post Flight has you covered no matter what type of fan you are. And we do it all in about 30 minutes.



Sit back, relax and enjoy this week's edition of Post Flight...

Wild Card Round: What to make of Eagles' early playoff exit?

The Eagles season came to a crashing halt in Tampa at the hands of Tom Brady and the Bucs. The Birds were outmatched from a talent to coaching standpoint, and it was an unmitigated disaster. Jalen Hurts was bad. The coaching was bad. The Bucs, they were great. So was the Eagles season a success? And how much did the loss to Tampa stain it? G-Cobb joins Eytan Shander to answer those questions and more. Plus, we have the PhillyVoice Sports panel with Jimmy Kempski, Matt Mullin and Evan Macy on the season recap.

