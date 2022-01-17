More Sports:

January 17, 2022

Post Flight: Did Eagles loss to Tampa ruin the season? Is Jalen Hurts the future?

By PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles-Buccaneers-Jalen-Hurts_011721-USAT Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA Today Sports

Jalen Hurts ended near-his breakout season with a whimper.

Welcome to Post Flight, PhillyVoice's weekly Eagles reaction show that airs the morning after each Birds game. Hosted by Eytan Shander, Post Flight features a rotating cast of PhillyVoice writers, including Jimmy Kempski, as well as other guests from around the football world.

From in-depth analysis of the most recent game to looking ahead at what comes next, Post Flight has you covered no matter what type of fan you are. And we do it all in about 30 minutes. 

Sit back, relax and enjoy this week's edition of Post Flight...  

Wild Card Round: What to make of Eagles' early playoff exit?

The Eagles season came to a crashing halt in Tampa at the hands of Tom Brady and the Bucs. The Birds were outmatched from a talent to coaching standpoint, and it was an unmitigated disaster. Jalen Hurts was bad. The coaching was bad. The Bucs, they were great. So was the Eagles season a success? And how much did the loss to Tampa stain it? G-Cobb joins Eytan Shander to answer those questions and more. Plus, we have the PhillyVoice Sports panel with Jimmy Kempski, Matt Mullin and Evan Macy on the season recap.

If you'd rather just listen, you can do so on Spotify, here. And as always, be sure to like and subscribe.

MORE: Jalen Hurts, Eagles have mixed feelings about 2021 season, but all agree they must be better | WTS: Did Jalen Hurts prove he's the guy? Or will the Eagles look elsewhere?

