More Sports:

November 21, 2022

Post Flight: Eagles escape Indianapolis with a win

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Jalen-Hurts-Drop-Back-Eagles-Colts-Week-11-NFL-2022.jpg Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts.

Welcome to Post Flight, PhillyVoice's weekly Eagles reaction show that airs the morning after each Birds game. Hosted by Eytan Shander, Post Flight features a rotating cast of PhillyVoice writers, including Jimmy Kempski, as well as other guests from around the football world.

From in-depth analysis of the most recent game to looking ahead at what comes next, Post Flight has you covered no matter what type of fan you are. And we do it all in about 30 minutes. 

Sit back, relax and enjoy this week's edition of Post Flight...  

Week 11: Eagles 17, Colts 16

"The Philadelphia Eagles improved to 9-1 despite a ton of things working against them against the Colts. It took nearly the entire clock for Jalen Hurts to lead his team to victory, but the Birds survive another close game on the road. What does this mean moving forward? How bad was this game? Did Hurts solidify his MVP case? - Shander

If you'd rather just listen, you can do so on Spotify, here. And as always, be sure to like and subscribe.


Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Post Flight

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Family moving into a home

How WSFS mortgage customers are using funding programs and grants to bring their home ownership dreams to life
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Nutcracker IA2

‘The Nutcracker’ enchants this December

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

The FBI is investigating nine Rite Aid robberies in Philadelphia
FBI investigating Rite Aid robberies

Sponsored

How WSFS mortgage customers are using funding programs and grants to bring their home ownership dreams to life
Purchased - Family moving into a home

Health News

Saliva test for concussions, which Penn State researchers helped create, receives U.S. patent
Saliva Concussion Test Penn State

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Colts game
112022BrandonGraham

Music

Taylor Swift wins 6 trophies at 2022 American Music Awards, including artist of the year
Taylor Swift AMAs

Holiday

Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular returns to the Philadelphia Fairgrounds with Gritty Claus
Gritty Claus.jpeg

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved