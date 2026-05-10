Pottstown Juneteenth celebration will bring music, basketball and community events to High Street

Pottstown will mark Juneteenth this June with a full day of music, community events and family-friendly activities in its downtown.

The free event is scheduled for Saturday, June 13, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. along East High Street between Charlotte and Hanover streets.

The celebration will feature live performances, a 3v3 basketball tournament, a Juneteenth pageant and a DJ competition. Food trucks, vendors and local businesses will line the street, along with artists and community groups.

This year’s theme, “Our Vision. Our Voice. Our Vibe.,” focuses on celebrating culture and bringing together families and community members across generations.

The event is expected to draw visitors to downtown Pottstown and support businesses along High Street.

Admission is free and open to the public. More information is available at pottstownjune19.com.

Saturday, June 13 | 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Downtown Pottstown

East High Street between Charlotte St. and Hanover St.

Pottstown, PA 19464

Free to attend

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