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May 10, 2026

Pottstown Juneteenth celebration will bring music, basketball and community events to High Street

The free June 13 event will celebrate Juneteenth with live music, a 3v3 basketball tournament, food trucks, vendors and family-friendly activities.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Juneteenth Community
Juneteenth Celebration057A6097.jpeg Provided Courtesy/Pottstown Business Improvement District

Families and community members take part in a past Pottstown Juneteenth celebration in downtown Pottstown.

Pottstown will mark Juneteenth this June with a full day of music, community events and family-friendly activities in its downtown.

The free event is scheduled for Saturday, June 13, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. along East High Street between Charlotte and Hanover streets.

The celebration will feature live performances, a 3v3 basketball tournament, a Juneteenth pageant and a DJ competition. Food trucks, vendors and local businesses will line the street, along with artists and community groups.

This year’s theme, “Our Vision. Our Voice. Our Vibe.,” focuses on celebrating culture and bringing together families and community members across generations.

The event is expected to draw visitors to downtown Pottstown and support businesses along High Street.

Admission is free and open to the public. More information is available at pottstownjune19.com.

Pottstown Juneteenth Celebration

Saturday, June 13 | 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Downtown Pottstown
East High Street between Charlotte St. and Hanover St.
Pottstown, PA 19464
Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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