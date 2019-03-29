More News:

March 29, 2019

Three in five Pennsylvania voters are ready to move on from President Trump, poll says

New Franklin & Marshall data shows just 36 percent in the Keystone State favor re-election

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
060718DonaldTrump Larry McCormack/USA TODAY Sports

President Donald Trump.

More than three in five Pennsylvania voters think it’s “time for a change” and are ready to move on from President Donald Trump, according to a new Franklin & Marshall poll released this week.

When asked about Trump’s performance since becoming President, voters in the poll were presented with two options, along with a third “do not know” option: 1. “Has done a good enough job to deserve re-election”, or 2. “It is time for a change”. Sixty-one percent of those polled responded that it is time for a change, compared to 36 percent who said they believe Trump has done a good enough job to deserve re-election.

Of the 61 percent of respondents who said they believe it is time for a change, Franklin & Marshall reported, 80 percent said they will vote against Trump in the next presidential election “no matter who runs against him”.

The latest national approval rating of President Trump from Gallup showed a 39 percent approval rating, and a 57 percent disapproval rating, as of March 10.

Interestingly, the release from Franklin & Marshall said that President Trump’s current rating across Pennsylvania tracks closely to President Barack Obama’s rating in the state at a similar point in his presidency. Obama, of course, was voted to a second term in 2012, and won Pennsylvania’s electoral college votes with nearly 52 percent of the statewide popular vote.

Also of note, Franklin & Marshall said it conducted the poll using two different methods: phone calls and online inquiries. 

While most questions didn’t show notable differences between web respondents and phone respondents, the question about Trump’s job performance did. Web respondents were less likely than phone respondents to say Trump has done a good enough job as president to deserve re-election, according to Franklin & Marshall.

The poll contacted 540 registered Pennsylvania voters, according to Franklin & Marshall.

